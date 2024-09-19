4 certifications for information governance professionals

Many information governance professionals begin their careers in other fields, such as legal, technology, and library science, but at some point become responsible for governing information.

New information governance professionals quickly learn that IG involves more than compliance and security. Therefore, they often require proper training and certifications. Many IG certifications cover a broad range of topics, whereas others dive deep into critical subdomains, such as records management and data privacy.

Common IG certifications include the following:

Information Governance Professional (IGP).

Certified Information Professional (CIP).

Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM).

Certified Records Manager (CRM).

Whether someone wants to validate existing knowledge or quantify what they know, an IG certification can benefit anyone in the space.

What is an information governance certification? IG certifications assess people's IG expertise and identify any gaps in their knowledge. To earn a certification, applicants must pass an exam, or set of exams, depending on the course. Organizations that issue IG certifications offer training materials and practice tests -- typically for a fee -- that people can use to prepare for the exams. As with any mature profession, IG has several certifications available. Many focus on the entire IG domain, while others zoom in on key subdomains that are foundational to day-to-day IG operations. IG professionals should assess their goals so they can choose the right certification for their needs and career levels.

The top information governance certifications Widely recognized IG and records management associations constructed the following certifications to help IG professionals build and quantify their expertise. People can take the exams online through proctored testing services, and each certification requires continued education to maintain. However, IG professionals that stay up to date with their ongoing education requirements don't have to retake their initial certification exam. 1. Information Governance Professional The Association of Records Managers and Administrators (ARMA) offers the IGP certification, which covers everything a person needs to know to launch and run an IG program. While broad, it can help aspiring or current strategic IG leaders advance their knowledge. Preparation for this exam can also introduce people to specialized learning areas that fall under the broader IG domain. The IGP is a single test of 140 multiple-choice questions and costs $599. 2. Certified Information Professional The Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) offers the CIP certification, which covers the broad information management domain and all its subdomains, such as records management and document management. This certification focuses on a more practical, day-to-day approach to managing information than IGP and can help people understand and govern the information in their organization. The CIP is a single test of 100 multiple-choice questions and costs $450. 3. Certified Information Privacy Manager The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) offers the CIPM certification, which covers how to create and manage a privacy program. Privacy plays an important role in any IG program, and, in many countries, is a key driver of IG efforts. The CIPM is a single test of 90 questions and costs $550. 4. Certified Records Manager The Institute of Certified Records Managers (ICRM) offers the most rigorous of the certifications. While records management only makes up a portion of IG, it plays a central role, especially in regulated industries. Organizations in heavily regulated industries can consider the CRM certification for workers that manage information and records. Also, people early in their careers that work with records might want to earn this certification because it offers a comprehensive foundation of record management knowledge. The first part of the CRM consists of five exams that cost $100 each. People that pass those exams must then take a written business case component for $150. The total cost is $650. Certification Focus Exam details Offering organization Cost Information Governance Professional Broad IG focus; how to launch and run IG programs 140 multiple-choice questions ARMA $599 Certified Information Professional Practical information management and intersecting subdomains 100 multiple-choice questions AIIM $450 Certified Information Privacy Manager How to create and manage privacy programs 90 multiple-choice questions IAPP $550 Certified Records Manager Records management and compliance Five multiple-choice exams, each with 100 questions; a written business case component ICRM $650