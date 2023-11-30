Records vs. document management: What's the difference?

Records management and document management processes can overlap, but they're distinct disciplines.

As organizations create and receive countless pieces of content daily, they need content management strategies -- including document and records management -- to organize and index that information. Document management organizes files as employees create and edit them, whereas records management governs historical documents subject to compliance audits.

Both strategies help employees find important files, but they have different goals, information, processes and systems.

What is records management? Records management enables organizations to store, preserve and destroy historical information, or records, in accordance with business and legal requirements. This process can help organizations protect sensitive information and prove in a court of law that they completed an activity or transaction. Records can vary by industry but often include tax returns, pay stubs, business contracts, medical test results, customer information and academic transcripts. Organizations store records for their internal needs, but much of records management focuses on compliance with external regulations. Regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, require organizations to store sensitive information under secure conditions and for specific periods. Organizations use policies, like records retention schedules, and software to achieve compliance with these requirements.

What is document management? Enterprise document management helps organizations manage all documents from creation to deletion. This broad process includes records management as a subset, but also streamlines the way employees create, edit and collaborate on documents. Most document management systems offer scanning features, so users can easily digitize physical documents. They also offer version control and access management capabilities to enhance collaboration and ensure users don't overwrite each other's work. Records and document management are key components of enterprise content management.