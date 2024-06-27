A document management system and content management system sound like interchangeable terms, but they're not.

A document management system (DMS) and content management system (CMS) can certainly perform similar functions, and the two systems do have some overlap. It's important, however, to understand the differences between the two technologies.

What is a content management system? A content management system is an application that enables users to create, manage and publish digital content on a website. CMSes feature a graphical user interface so nontechnical users can edit, publish and manage content without knowing how to code. A CMS has two key components: A content management application (CMA) is the intuitive interface that users see, enabling them to add content to a site and manage it.

A content delivery application (CDA) is the back-end infrastructure that assembles the code, displays it to website visitors and stores it. A related term is web content management system (WCMS). WCMS and CMS are nearly interchangeable terms. The only difference is a WCMS is a type of CMS that is specifically dedicated to website content. A CMS is used within the larger scope of ECM. Therefore, CMS can be considered a subcategory of ECM software. Popular CMS vendors include WordPress, Joomla and Drupal. A web content management system has several core features.

Similarities of DMSes and CMSes Document and content management systems overlap in the sense that they are both components of an overall ECM strategy. They both perform the following functions: Manage digital assets.

Offer content security.

Provide a centralized storage system for content.

Create, retain and distribute information.

Simplify the accessibility of search and retrieval.

Automate workflows. Additionally, both DMSes and CMSes are available as cloud-based SaaS subscriptions.

DMS vs. CMS: Key differences While CMS and DMS functions overlap, the systems and their use cases are not interchangeable. The key differences between CMSes and DMSes include the following: A CMS handles structured and unstructured data. The major difference between a CMS and a DMS is the type of information each system can handle. A DMS works best with structured data and documents, such as PDF files, Microsoft Word documents and PowerPoint presentations. It can digitize these files and track them throughout the content lifecycle. A CMS, on the other hand, can handle a wider range of electronic information, including both unstructured and structured content. In addition to the documents a DMS can handle, a CMS manages rich media, such as audio files, video, flash and web content.

Most document management software incorporates imaging and scanning features such as OCR, while a CMS typically does not. They have different goals. The main goals of a CMS are to store, retrieve and publish content, whereas a DMS focuses on workflow management and compliance.