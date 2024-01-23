7 records management systems to consider

Organizations that want to increase remote work or digitize their records rely on content managers to find and maintain records management systems.

An effective records management system can store documents, support multiple file formats and automate workflows. By 2025, researchers expect global data creation to hit over 180 zettabytes, up from 64.2 in 2020, according to a Statista report. Organizations create and capture more data and records each year and, inherently, need better strategies and tools to store, organize and protect them.

If content leaders know the top records management systems on the market, they can find one that meets their business requirements. The following systems appear in alphabetical order.

1. Box Box, a document storage and collaboration platform for individuals and enterprises, includes records management features like audit logs, workflow automation and metadata support. G2 users rate the tool's file sharing and security features highly. Additionally, Box offers automation templates to help users build custom workflows and lets them transfer them between colleagues. The tool also has built-in content lifecycle management features, which let users customize retention schedules to help their organizations comply with government regulations, such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and GDPR. Box's latest feature is Box Hubs, which lets users add content to specialized content hubs to improve user engagement and AI search capabilities. Box requires users to download desktop or mobile apps, which are available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Pricing starts at $15 per user monthly for businesses, which includes over 1,500 integrations and tech support during local business hours.

2. DocuPhase DocuPhase is a cloud-based document management system that includes optical character recognition technology, integrations with third-party products and customizable permissions. The tool's highest-rated features include its accounts payable automations, which offer invoice due date tracking, filters and purchase order matching. For records management, DocuPhase offers AI-powered indexing to automatically tag incoming documents with metadata, automatic file routing and configurable search functions to help users find files. The system also offers workflow automation capabilities. Users can deploy DocuPhase on site or in the cloud. Pricing information is not readily available on the vendor's website.

3. Laserfiche Laserfiche is a complete enterprise content management (ECM) suite with dedicated document and records management functions. It consolidates data on a single platform and lets users classify, hold and retain documents to meet compliance requirements throughout their lifecycles. Laserfiche's highest-rated features include its ability to classify metadata, automate workflows and support different file types and formats. The tool's automation features let users streamline document approval processes and automatically rename files. It also offers electronic forms that casual users can customize and connect to existing workflows. Laserfiche also recently added an integration with MuleSoft -- a data integration platform -- to help users more easily combine the tool with other products. Organizations can deploy Laserfiche in the cloud or on premises. Support options include a help center, developer center, e-learning and premium support plans. Pricing for Laserfiche starts at $50 per user monthly for Laserfiche Cloud and $45 for the on-premises option. Many enterprise content management systems offer records management capabilities.

4. NewgenONE Formerly known as OmniDocs, NewgenONE offers content services, and its Records Lifecycle Management module configures, manages and archives documents and records. NewgenONE includes reporting capabilities, a classification scheme for management and archiving, and a dashboard where users can monitor records lifecycles and track deletion. The tool integrates with Microsoft SharePoint Online and on-premises, and it can archive records from Microsoft applications like Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Users rate the tool's metadata capabilities, process automation and search functionality as its standout features. NewgenONE plans to add video analytics, improved low-code automation and app development tools, and robotic process automation to the platform. The tool offers a customer support portal for its users. Deployment options are not readily available on the vendor's website, and pricing is available upon request.

5. OpenText Extended ECM Primarily an ECM platform, OpenText Extended ECM has strong records management features, like automatic document classifications and metadata to improve data governance. The tool also offers workflow automation features that can minimize manual work and AI capabilities to let users search with natural language prompts. The tool's workflow automation, search functions and lifecycle capabilities are its strongest features, according to Forrester. Its integrations let users pull in data from systems like Salesforce and SAP, and its product roadmap includes increased support for Microsoft Graph APIs, Teams and Google Workspace. Support options include a premium support plan, a knowledge base and a support portal. Users can deploy OpenText on premises, in a hybrid cloud environment or private cloud. The vendor offers three pricing tiers for cloud deployment and two for on-premises. More specific pricing information is not readily available on the vendor's website.

6. Revver Revver, formerly known as eFileCabinet, is a records management system that offers document workflow automation to enhance productivity. Revver's key features include an automated storage structure with file templates, automated data extraction based on templates, and automated security policies and access controls to protect sensitive information. The latest version of Revver includes enhanced preview and document tools, which offer faster document previewing, page numbering, watermarks and AI-powered redaction capabilities. To use Revver, users must download a desktop app for Windows or macOS. Cloud-based storage capacity goes up to 20 TB and the tool offers a mobile app for on-the-go access to documents. Revver's support options include live chat, email and a premium support line add-on, as well as a comprehensive knowledge base for self-service. Pricing information is not readily available on the vendor's website.