On premises vs. cloud pros and cons, key differences

With increasing pressure on businesses to digitally transform and remain competitive, migration of data, applications and workloads to the cloud has intensified for reasons of scalability, storage capacity and initial cost savings. And, for companies making plans or in the process of vacating the premises and moving "up there," the debate focuses on whether to deploy a public, private or hybrid cloud model.

The cloud can take on the persona of being all-powerful with seemingly infinite scale, countless tools and services, and a virtual army of technicians and support personnel. Migration might seem like the fashionable thing to do. But, despite its many benefits, cloud computing isn't the ideal solution for every problem or the right fit for every organization. Industries have different requirements for everything from security to reliability to budget. In some circumstances, it can be prohibitively expensive to move from a well-functioning on-premises system to the cloud.

When debating "should I stay or should I go" now and in the future, it's important to review the on-premises versus cloud pros and cons and the data, applications and workloads in question.

. Since IT teams are responsible for their own on-premises hardware, maintenance requirements never end and can be lumped into ongoing costs. Security. Security is a double-edged sword. An on-premises arrangement grants far more control over the physical and network infrastructure, but the burden of security is high. Complex and interdependent systems increase the risk of human error, such as misconfigurations, that could potentially introduce security threats. Plus, many of today's security tools and architectures are best served in the cloud.

Security is a double-edged sword. An on-premises arrangement grants far more control over the physical and network infrastructure, but the burden of security is high. Complex and interdependent systems increase the risk of human error, such as misconfigurations, that could potentially introduce security threats. Plus, many of today's security tools and architectures are best served in the cloud. Technical skills. On-premises infrastructure requires traditional IT skills, including hardware and software systems administration, networking, database management and security. Such a combined skill set can be difficult to find, and many of these skills are less applicable as enterprises shift workloads to the cloud and embrace DevOps methodologies. Take an in-depth look at the stark differences between on-premises and cloud storage options.

Cloud computing software and resources typically don't take long to install, a key asset especially when time is of the essence. Companies avoid the excess time and costs involved in long installations associated with on-premises infrastructures. Managed services. Cloud vendors typically offer management services, including hosting the software, purchasing the necessary hardware, making upgrades and monitoring networking operations. The cloud's four main as-a-service models

Some traditional systems administrator skills may be less applicable in the cloud, and engineers need to master other cloud skill sets -- from utilizing identity and access management (IAM) to understanding the nuances behind countless services on the platform. Security. Migration and operation in the cloud come with inherent security risks. Though cloud security has improved, organizations need to ensure that cloud-based software packages support embedded security measures, like single sign-on and multifactor authentication. When planning migration to a public, private or hybrid cloud, CIOs must consider and prepare for several potential security issues.

Choosing between cloud and on-premises infrastructure The choice between cloud and on-premises infrastructure comes down to an organization's particular resources and business needs. It's important to ask the following questions: How much control is required? Consider how a cloud outage would affect the organization. If the company has mission-critical services that require high availability, determine how much risk the organization can live with depending on its internal capabilities. Cloud services can be configured with high reliability, such as redundancies across regions and availability zones. On-premises infrastructure almost always has a cap on this reliability and scalability.

Security is a common concern when organizations evaluate on-premises and cloud infrastructures. Although companies can own and manage their security in an on-premises environment, cloud-based computing enables businesses to focus less on security and more on products and operations. On-premises infrastructure and cloud computing models deal with security in fundamentally different ways. IT teams are responsible for all aspects of security for on-premises infrastructure. Cloud providers abstract this away. In either case, it's important that companies carefully configure and manage their data and applications. While it may seem more secure to maintain physical control of the hardware, cloud providers likely have far more security expertise and resources than the company's staff possesses. What are the IT team's skills and strengths? Evaluate the team's expertise and the skills required for on-premises and cloud-based scenarios. While the cloud abstracts away many traditional on-premises IT tasks, it introduces the need for other skills, such as managing AWS IAM roles. Migrating to the cloud, for example, changes the company's network administration role. Hybrid cloud's mix of on-premises, public cloud and private cloud provides a host of real-world applications.