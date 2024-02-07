Will 2024 herald an on-premises infrastructure renaissance?

The emergence of the public cloud model has utterly transformed the way organizations deploy, manage and consume their technology infrastructure and associated digital services over the last 15-plus years. Though this has undoubtedly driven substantial benefits for organizations, recent research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) suggests organizations are also increasingly recognizing the role and value of their on-premises technology investments.

Might this trend herald a renaissance in 2024 of the on-premises tech stack? A February ESG study approached the topic from multiple angles, and the responses were revealing.

Survey says: In many areas, on-premises storage over cloud IT decision-makers emphatically recognize the strategic value of data center modernization, with 91% agreeing that modernization leads to competitive advantage. More notably, 78% of respondents agreed that their organization prefers to keep their proprietary, high-value data in their own data centers. Almost all organizations use public cloud infrastructure services, such as IaaS and PaaS; in fact, only 12% of respondents said they don't use such services. Cloud-based storage services play a key role here and have evolved alongside other cloud offerings to deliver a comprehensive set of capabilities. Organizations have largely embraced those services. Yet, in contrast to previous studies, the most recent ESG survey suggests IT decision-makers are much more divided about whether such cloud-based services offer a better experience than their on-premises equivalents. More respondents identified on-premises storage infrastructure as better than public cloud native infrastructure in several areas: Diagnosing or isolating issues.

Securing storage and sensitive data.

Cost transparency.

Availability.

TCO.

Meeting compliance requirements.

Ease of management. When we last asked this question in mid-2021, respondents said public cloud offers the better experience across all these aspects.