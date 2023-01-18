IaaS vs. PaaS options on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform

IaaS and PaaS are two of the oldest and most widely used categories of cloud computing services, and although they overlap in some ways, they're fundamentally different types of cloud offerings.

Enterprises must understand those differences in order to choose the right type of cloud service or architectural strategy for a given use case. This article explains the benefits and drawbacks of IaaS vs. PaaS and surveys the main IaaS and PaaS offerings available from AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Where the lines blur between IaaS vs. PaaS At the outset, the differences between IaaS and PaaS were clear. Each type of offering worked in a different way and was delivered from different types of vendors. But that has changed in recent years, as the lines separating IaaS vs. PaaS have blurred. The main reason why is that, over the past decade, IaaS providers have introduced a variety of tools their customers can use to build and deploy applications directly within their clouds. These products provide a PaaS-like experience, although it's debatable whether they represent PaaS in the traditional sense. Key differences include the following: In most cases, cloud providers' PaaS systems are built using open source tools and technology, like Docker containers, whereas traditional PaaS platforms depend mostly on proprietary technology.

Use of application development and deployment tools within IaaS platforms is optional. If you just want IaaS, cloud providers will still sell it to you and leave it up to you to decide how you develop and deploy the applications. In contrast, traditional PaaS offerings require customers to use both their software delivery tools and hosting infrastructure. A second reason why the difference between IaaS and PaaS is ambiguous today is that many cloud providers now offer IaaS products coupled with management services that make the offerings similar to traditional PaaS. For instance, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) each offer fully managed Kubernetes distributions -- namely, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service and Google Kubernetes Engine. Although these distributions don't include application development tooling, which makes them dissimilar to a PaaS, they provide the type of turnkey hosting experience customers used to receive only from a PaaS. They also reduce the amount of provisioning, monitoring and other management work associated with traditional IaaS platforms. Other Kubernetes distributions -- ones not linked to major IaaS providers -- go even further in emulating the features of a traditional PaaS. The best example is Red Hat OpenShift, which couples Kubernetes with other tooling to provide a full application development and deployment offering that's compatible with both cloud-based and self-hosted infrastructure. The bottom line is that although IaaS and PaaS remain fundamentally different types of cloud offerings, many IaaS providers now offer services that extend their platforms into PaaS-like products in certain key ways. Gone are the days when the IaaS and PaaS market were cleanly differentiated from one another.

When to use IaaS or PaaS With a basic grasp of the benefits and differences of IaaS vs. PaaS, now you can consider which one is right for a given workload. IaaS is typically the best option for companies with the resources to develop, deploy and manage applications using tools they're willing to set up and manage on their own. IaaS is also preferable if a user requires components that aren't provided by a PaaS offering, such as a specific development tool or custom OS. The most common use case for IaaS is when an organization has its app -- or the in-house resources to develop it -- and simply needs infrastructure to host it. For example, a retailer that has built an online marketplace might turn to an IaaS provider to host that workload. Or a company could choose an IaaS hosting product to migrate its on-premises payroll system to the cloud. PaaS is a better option for organizations that have fewer resources to develop and manage applications, and will therefore benefit from a ready-to-use, all-in-one offering for software delivery and hosting. PaaS doesn't eliminate the need for developers, but it streamlines development and deployment operations and bundles them with hosting infrastructure. For that reason, PaaS can be more attractive to SMBs that want to get apps out the door quicker. In general, IaaS costs less than PaaS for workloads with comparable resource consumption, but you might need to pay for software tools from other sources, which can be more expensive than acquiring them as part of a PaaS. There are other cost factors as well, including potential overhead for infrastructure maintenance. And the extent to which you use cloud optimization tools and techniques will likely have a larger overall effect on your spending than whether you choose IaaS or PaaS. Compare the three cloud computing service categories.

How cloud IaaS and PaaS services compare Today, the major cloud computing vendors -- AWS, Microsoft and Google -- offer both IaaS and PaaS options. However, they vary in how they organize those PaaS-related cloud services. AWS doesn't provide PaaS in the traditional sense. Elastic Beanstalk comes close, but its narrow feature set makes it a poor substitute for a traditional, full-featured PaaS like Heroku. However, AWS makes it easy for customers to integrate various AWS products to create a PaaS tailored to their needs. In contrast, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform have bundled collections of tools and services to provide an end-to-end PaaS option, although they provide different software tools and hosting options within those service collections.

AWS IaaS and PaaS offerings On AWS, the primary IaaS to host VMs is Amazon EC2. Like other major IaaS providers, AWS offers a broad range of instance types among the major cloud providers, with a range of general-purpose VMs and instances tailored to memory, compute and storage. Users often combine EC2 with one or more AWS data storage services to host an application and the data it requires to operate. AWS offers several storage options, including the following: Amazon S3

Amazon Elastic Block Store

Amazon Elastic File System

Amazon FSx Although no single Amazon cloud service constitutes a traditional PaaS, AWS offers several services that customers can easily integrate to create a PaaS: AWS Cloud9. This cloud-based integrated development environment is used to develop applications.

This cloud-based integrated development environment is used to develop applications. AWS CodePipeline. Developers can use this tool to build and deploy applications. It supports deployment to a variety of AWS hosting options, such as EC2 VMs or containers on Amazon ECS.

Developers can use this tool to build and deploy applications. It supports deployment to a variety of AWS hosting options, such as EC2 VMs or containers on Amazon ECS. AWS CodeDeploy. This deployment service enables enterprises to automate deployments to various AWS compute services. Combined with CodePipeline, CodeDeploy can be used to create something closely resembling a PaaS on top of an IaaS.

This deployment service enables enterprises to automate deployments to various AWS compute services. Combined with CodePipeline, CodeDeploy can be used to create something closely resembling a PaaS on top of an IaaS. AWS Elastic Beanstalk. Developers use Elastic Beanstalk -- which, as we've noted, is the closest thing AWS offers to a conventional, standalone PaaS -- to upload code for web apps and services and run them on AWS servers. AWS handles the deployment, provisioning and load balancing. Beanstalk optionally supports containerized applications, but it doesn't include the application orchestration features available from a dedicated orchestration engine like Kubernetes.

Developers use Elastic Beanstalk -- which, as we've noted, is the closest thing AWS offers to a conventional, standalone PaaS -- to upload code for web apps and services and run them on AWS servers. AWS handles the deployment, provisioning and load balancing. Beanstalk optionally supports containerized applications, but it doesn't include the application orchestration features available from a dedicated orchestration engine like Kubernetes. AWS EKS. As noted above, EKS, the AWS managed Kubernetes platform, provides a simple solution to host and orchestrate applications with minimal infrastructure management required on the part of customers. The caveat is that the applications must run in containers, so EKS isn't compatible with all apps. Compared to the other major cloud vendors, AWS offers the least integration between its various PaaS-related services. To provide PaaS features, users must connect several services together to build a complete application development and deployment pipeline. This approach appeals to organizations that prefer to pick and choose their tooling, but they must familiarize themselves with multiple AWS offerings and take steps to integrate them. IT management responsibilities Enterprises' infrastructure management responsibilities change based on whether they choose an on-premises, IaaS, PaaS or SaaS deployment.

Microsoft IaaS and PaaS offerings Azure Virtual Machines is Microsoft's main compute offering to host VMs in the cloud. There are compute-optimized, memory-optimized, burstable and general-purpose VM types. For data storage, Azure provides Azure Storage and Azure Databases. Its storage offerings are divided into subcategories, including the following: Azure Disk Storage

Azure File Storage

Azure Blob Storage Azure's PaaS offerings are grouped into a category of services called Azure App Service, which provides hosting and tools to streamline application development and deployment using a variety of languages and frameworks. App Service also offers flexibility for organizations that want to customize how their PaaS runs. The tools incorporated in App Service include the following: Azure Web Apps

Azure Web App for Containers

Azure API Apps Among cloud providers, Azure arguably comes closest to offering a single, turnkey PaaS offering via App Service. Thus, Azure is a good choice for businesses that seek an easy on-ramp to set up tools needed to run a PaaS within an IaaS platform.