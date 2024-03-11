5 PaaS security best practices to safeguard the app layer

PaaS is a cloud model through which service providers deliver an environment where customers can develop, run and manage applications. Because PaaS providers host the hardware and software on their infrastructure, customers aren't burdened with having to do so in-house.

This sounds simple enough, but when it comes to security, things can get a little complex.

Let's look at the main PaaS security challenges and threats, along with key best practices around how to overcome them.

PaaS security threats PaaS faces many of the same security threats as other cloud environments, including system and resource isolation, user level permissions, user access management and protection against common cloud attacks, such as malware and ransomware. PaaS also has a few differences from a threat -- and threat mitigation -- perspective. First and foremost, consider the numerous security-relevant configuration settings and options of which security teams need to be aware, know what they mean and understand how they interact with each other and the application. Teams need to understand the risk profile they are targeting and how the settings they choose either bolster or interfere with that risk profile. It is not unheard of for some settings to be less intuitive than expected. In some cases, this can translate into weakened security posture. Additionally, security teams need to keep abreast of changes to the service -- including deprecated functionality, changes to implementation and notifications from the service provider. Any of these can affect security, so pay attention. Second, in most PaaS situations, teams have less opportunity to address security considerations at lower levels of the stack. In an application fielded to a host directly controlled by a company -- for example, a virtual workload at an IaaS -- teams can choose to target lower levels of the stack to make up for areas of concern at higher levels. Because the organization does not have control over the lower levels of the stack in PaaS, its opportunity to put these stopgaps in place is no longer there. Third, PaaS is software, and all software can have vulnerabilities. It's a bit of a tradeoff: PaaS implementations mean organizations don't have to worry about the administrative overhead associated with patching and security updates, but organizations are now using a whole new set of services that implement the PaaS that could have software issues. Lastly, as mentioned, PaaS is often used to directly support application building. This means any number of design, logic, coding and implementation issues can come about. These of course are specific to the application being built -- and would be the case regardless of what stack the application is built on.