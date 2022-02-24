Test your platform-as-a-service knowledge with this PaaS quiz

Alongside SaaS and IaaS, PaaS represents one of the three main categories of cloud computing services. In general, PaaS providers -- which include public cloud giants AWS, Microsoft and Google, but also a wide range of other players -- host application development platforms and tools on their own infrastructure, which enterprise development teams can then access as a service.

Over the past few years, PaaS has become an increasingly broad term, and in some cases, the distinction between PaaS and IaaS gets hazy. Still, PaaS tools continue to play an important role within many enterprise development teams.

While this quiz reflects just a small sample of the PaaS providers and offerings in the market today, read on to test your knowledge of some key technical concepts and tools.