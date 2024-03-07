5-step IaaS security checklist for cloud customers

Many organizations have almost completely replaced virtual data centers, on-premises servers and appliances with IaaS. This widespread implementation requires a mobilization to secure IaaS environments to match this increased usage.

With IaaS, the customer has more security responsibilities than in PaaS or SaaS environments. The shared responsibility model stipulates that the lower one goes in the stack, the more operational security tasks the customer takes on. For example, with SaaS, OS-focused tasks, such as OS patching, are out of the customer's control. In the IaaS model, however, the responsibility stays with customers because they have control over the workload -- in this case, a virtual compute image.

With control comes responsibility. By taking on more control over the underlying infrastructure, IaaS customers also take on the burden of making sure it's secured. Since IaaS is lower in the stack, it is harder to get specific security guidance because best practices need to accommodate different usage. However, there is a selection of best practices for IaaS security that can be universally applied across cloud providers and usage scenarios.

Here are the five fundamental steps in the IaaS security checklist for customers:

2. Encrypt data at rest Most providers, particularly larger ones, offer the ability to encrypt the VMs created in their IaaS platform. This encryption capability is typically free or available at a low cost. Users can choose to manage their own keys or opt for their provider to do so. Given the low financial and operational impact, making use of this encryption feature -- if it is not already on by default -- is a wise decision. Per the previous step of the IaaS security checklist, be sure to clarify whether -- or how -- at-rest encryption affects other provider-offered services, such as backup and recovery features.

3. Patch consistently IaaS customers are primarily responsible for keeping workloads up to date. In most cases, this includes the OS itself and any software installed to those images. Just as on-premises servers need to be patched and maintained appropriately, use the same vigilance for cloud workloads. While this might sound like common sense, consistent patching can be more difficult than it seems. This is particularly true when cloud resources are managed within a different group or using a different operational process.

4. Monitor and inventory Keeping an eye on any asset, cloud-based or otherwise, is common sense. However, like patching, monitoring functions can be located in different groups within an organization. Also, providers offer various monitoring mechanisms using different interfaces. These operational challenges will require significant planning and foresight to ensure consistent and efficient cloud monitoring. Thus, security leaders should set aside enough time to develop a monitoring strategy. Additionally, keep an up-to-date inventory of images. The IaaS console will list what's there, but it won't necessarily include details about who in the organization is using a VM and for what. It's helpful to maintain inventory information in both an inventorying system and in the IaaS console using associated notes or tags. This enables security teams to cross-reference information, track workloads across providers and identify workloads at a glance in the IaaS console.