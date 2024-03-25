Cloud account hijacking: How it works and how to prevent it

Security practitioners are familiar with the dangers of an attacker tapping into privileged accounts. An attacker obtaining access to domain admin credentials or root access to a critical server could be a veritable catastrophe. Potential consequences include disrupting business, encrypting data and holding it for ransom or using the affected device as a beachhead to conduct further attacks.

Security professionals also understand how difficult it is for organizations to recover from these account hijacking attacks. By obtaining high levels of access, a malicious actor could potentially make subtle changes that make it difficult for security teams to confidently state that the environment has been fully restored.

In the cloud, the situation is no different, and in fact, it can be worse in some ways. Not only do we have user accounts and passwords used for VM images, such as in IaaS environments, but there are many other accounts to consider as well, including application accounts and accounts for third-party connected services that potentially have their own associated API keys. Additionally, there are user accounts with administrative-level access to the cloud provider's console, such as subscription accounts for public cloud services or the administrative accounts used to gain access to the service provider's console. Depending on configuration, access to these accounts lets malicious actors enact billing changes, enable or disable services, change configurations, launch new VM instances, delete or modify storage, and create havoc on numerous other critical functions.