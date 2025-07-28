Intel to spin off networking business in cost-cutting gambit

Intel Corp. has confirmed plans to spin off its Networking & Edge Group as the beleaguered semiconductor giant makes a comeback bid centered on core businesses.

The move, first reported by CRN, aligns with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's effort to focus on the company's core CPU business and AI initiatives, which have lost considerable data center market share in recent years.

CRN cited an internal memo from Sachin Katti, senior vice president and general manager for NEX. In that memo, he said the spun-out company would be an "independent entity focused exclusively on delivering leading silicon solutions for critical communications, enterprise networking and ethernet connectivity infrastructure."

Intel plans to remain a primary investor and will look for partner investors for the standalone business, according to spokesperson. Earlier this year, the company took similar steps with its programmable logic division Altera.

Spinning out divisions enables Intel to capitalize on future gains. For example, it added $922 million to its balance sheet this month when it sold 57.5 million shares of its Mobileye business, which Intel acquired in 2017 and spun out in an IPO five years later.

"This is demonstrating that Lip-Bu is executing on the strategy that was outlined back in April -- that he wants to take Intel in a direction where they can play to their core strengths," said Ron Westfall, an analyst with HyperFrame Research. "That means streamlining Intel … NEX was a prime candidate."

After Intel's second quarter 2025 earnings last week showed flat but better-than-expected revenue along with a $2.9 billion net income loss, Tan said massive cost-cutting efforts would continue -- including reducing the global headcount to 75,000.