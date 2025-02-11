Cisco launches Smart Switches with AMD DPUs for security

Cisco introduced switches with AMD Pensando digital processing units Tuesday that run security and network services on the devices instead of on separate appliances.

The Cisco N9300 series of Smart Switches is powered by the Cisco Silicon One E100 network processor, designed for top-of-rack switching. The chip provides 4.8 Tbps of capacity, advanced telemetry, line-rate encryption and integration with AMD DPUs.

Cisco is not the first vendor to introduce data center switches with DPUs. In 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced the Aruba Networking CX 10000 series with a Pensando processor for networking and security services, including firewalls, encryption and load balancing.

AMD acquired Pensando for $1.9 billion a year later. At the time, Pensando made a programmable packet processor that competed with DPUs from Intel and Nvidia.

Cisco waited for customer demand to build before releasing a switch with DPU for enterprises.

"DPU acceleration in data center switching is still in its early stages, with use cases continuing to evolve," the company said in an emailed statement. "Cisco takes a deliberate approach to innovation -- ensuring we deliver solutions that truly address customer needs at the right time."

The Cisco Smart Switch will initially run Cisco's Hypershield, a distributed security architecture leveraging DPUs and the extended Berkeley Packet Filter. EBPF is a Linux kernel technology that executes programs in a sandbox separate from the OS.

Hypershield automatically analyzes large amounts of security data to make recommendations and provide general insights. It also provides visibility into application processes.

"Every port on a network of Smart Switches becomes a network security enforcement point," said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "This leads to more efficiency in traffic flow, which is critical to latency-sensitive applications like AI."

