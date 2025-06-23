Cisco Live 2025 set the tone for AI, security in networking

As one of the most influential enterprise networking companies in the world, Cisco has a big impact on where the sector goes. At its annual Cisco Live US conference, held in San Diego from June 8-12, the company delivered a clear statement about how AI will change everything and demonstrated something unexpected – that it is possible to change itself too.

Change is hard, particularly for a company as large and well-established as Cisco, but change was in the air. It felt like a different Cisco than last year -- leaner, more focused, and delivering major capabilities across the portfolio.

From my view, there are two key catalysts (no pun intended) in play. First is the AI revolution, which is causing every company to fall back, regroup, and set a new path. AI sparked change at Cisco, but a spark cannot become a fire without the right hands to nurture it along. Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel, an outsider not constrained by the old cultural limitations, has worked closely with CEO Chuck Robbins to deliver the essential leadership to make this new Cisco possible. Almost every Cisco team member I spoke with at the event made specific reference to Jeetu's energy and focus as a key factor in the change.

There seemed to be more product announcements at this Cisco Live than any other in recent memory, including a raft of new networking products. Before I go through those, it's important to recognize the themes around which all the updates revolved.

AI adoption AI is here and everyone needs to start the transition now or be left behind. The AI adoption theme is no surprise, as every provider of network technology is beating the same drum. Juniper, Extreme, HPE, and even NVIDIA have all made announcements in past few months regarding networking for AI, AI for networking, or both, Cisco talked not only about AI writ large, but specifically about agentic AI, and how this next step of AI evolution is going to be the catalyst that affects the average enterprise business much more than GenAI. The big reason that agentic AI is so important is that it opens the door to mass deployment of AI agents that will be tasked with leveraging inferencing engines to analyze data where it resides, rather than centralizing all data before analyzing. This will drive new criticality of networking, particularly in terms of tighter latency requirements, together with general growth in network traffic, driving bandwidth demands. These new requirements are supported by recent Enterprise Strategy Group research.

AI platforms You need a platform architecture that makes the AI transition more than possible; it needs to be reachable. This is where Cisco has a strong story to tell. Cisco has always put its thrust behind custom silicon as a differentiator, and that is still the case here. All the new networking products are built using Cisco Silicon One chipsets, but Cisco went further, including AMD Pensando DPUs in the Nexus 9300 switches in February 2025. The combination of CPUs, NPUs, and DPUs delivers the capacity to support new functions and consolidate more capabilities directly into the network fabric.