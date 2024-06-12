New Cisco-Splunk observability roadmap details emerge

New details about how Splunk will steer Cisco's full-stack observability strategy emerged this week, as Splunk made updates to its own product portfolio and disclosed specifics about how it will fold in Cisco's AppDynamics application performance management tool.

Presentations at last week's Cisco Live gave a broad overview of plans to put Splunk at the center of the company's observability product line, starting with integrations between Splunk, Cisco's AppDynamics APM tool and ThousandEyes for cloud and network performance monitoring.

This week, Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins kicked off Splunk .conf24 by officially handing former Splunk CEO Gary Steele the observability reins as part of his new role as Cisco's president of go-to-market for its sales, partner and marketing teams.

"I can't overstate the value of this gentleman leading the integration and then taking on the strategic role that he took on for the entire company at Cisco," Robbins told .conf attendees during an opening keynote presentation Tuesday night. "You should feel really good about how he's sitting in [on] every decision that Cisco is making. And that should give you confidence that we're going to deliver value for you."

RIP FSO? Between the two events, industry analysts said that the Splunk integrations render the existing Full-Stack Observability platform Cisco had marketed since early 2023 obsolete. "The Cisco Observability Platform, sometimes called FSO, along with Cisco Cloud Observability, also called [Cloud Native Application Observability] CNAO and AppDynamics Cloud, have been thrown away. Gone. Never to be heard from again," said Gregg Siegfried, an analyst at Gartner. "I'll be curious to see if they are more explicit about that at .conf -- because they were not at all explicit about that at Cisco Live." Neither Cisco nor Splunk explicitly articulated this as part of their presentations or press releases, and a Cisco spokesperson did not comment on this question as of press time for this story. But Steele said at Cisco Live that the AppDynamics development team has been moved into Splunk. This week, Splunk officials speaking at .conf used the term "full-stack observability" in descriptions of coming tie-ins between AppDynamics and Splunk Platform, Observability Cloud and IT Service Intelligence (ITSI). "Splunk, now supercharged by Cisco, is bringing you full-stack observability that you need to see across your digital footprint," said Patrick Lin, senior vice president and general manager of observability at Splunk, during a keynote presentation Wednesday. "[That includes] owned and unowned [assets], private and public networks, traditional applications or micro services, mobile or web front ends, running on data platforms that are on prem or in the cloud -- [we have] visibility into all of that now." Lin's presentation made clear that AppDynamics, acquired by Cisco in 2017, is slotted into the traditional three-tier application category, while Splunk Observability Cloud, based on its 2019 acquisition of SignalFx, will handle newer microservices applications. AppDynamics' data will be imported into Splunk's back end via its Log Observer Connect; AppDynamics and Splunk Observability Cloud will be linked via common user interfaces, according to Lin's presentation, and AppDynamics performance metrics and alerts will become part of ITSI. Keynote presentations at .conf this week also included a nod to OpenTelemetry, which had been the focus of product integrations under Cisco FSO.

AppDynamics, Splunk customers welcome new combo Industry analysts said they believe few enterprise customers will be affected by the demise of FSO, as it's unclear whether any have bought into the platform yet. AppDynamics and Splunk also already had some integrations. But existing users of both Splunk and AppDynamics welcomed further tie-ins this week. "I have an integration between the two today, but it's only [business transaction] status and machine metrics," said a monitoring director at a U.S. government agency speaking on condition of anonymity in an online interview this week. "I would like to get the stack traces into Splunk so that I can [have] the team build ITSI KPIs off them. … It makes sense for Splunk to be at the core [of Cisco's observability strategy] because AppD's log analytics leave much to be desired." On the Splunk side, AppDynamics will bring APM features into the combined product such as user experience monitoring and business risk management, according to Lin's presentation. "Splunk has a unique advantage now," said Steve Koelpin, lead Splunk engineer for a Fortune 1,000 company in the Midwest. "AppD is an APM tool through and through, where [Splunk Observability Cloud] is more focused on real-time monitoring for microservices." Meanwhile, Splunk consolidated and integrated parts of its own product line this week, folding Mission Control into Splunk Enterprise Security 8.0 along with incident response automation features from its security orchestration, automation and response product that reduce switching between tools. In the observability realm, Splunk added links between its Splunk Cloud log data and Splunk Observability Cloud application performance management tools, which customer Progressive Insurance demonstrated during a keynote presentation. Jonathan Moore, a domain architect for the insurance company, added that he looked forward to the AppDynamics integration and new AI Assistant that Cisco plans to roll out for the APM tool. "Our developers at Progressive … don't want to have to worry about the patterns and methods and ways to instrument an application so data gets loaded appropriately -- that needs to be easy," he said. "And it's exciting to hear about the AI Assistant, that support next to me, so that even the architect and the people in the back [office] … can go in and use these tools."