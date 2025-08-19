7 essential macOS code editors

Code editors are critical tools for basic programming and scripting projects.

While any basic text editor could work, dedicated coding tools add specific features to enhance development projects. These specific features let developers code more efficiently and employ emerging technologies to improve the developer's experience.

How each editor approaches this is different. Some dedicated editors take a minimalist approach and more closely resemble text editors aesthetically. Others tend toward full-featured integrated development environments (IDEs) with rich plugin ecosystems and AI-assistance features. Some editors are specific to one OS; others work across multiple environments.

MacOS is a solid choice for modern programmers, and many code editors exist to support their needs. Learn about the top code editor choices for macOS users.

Top code editors for MacOS

Coders should compare licensing, cost information and feature highlights to determine the best macOS code editor for their next project.

Using extensive research and experience, the author and Informa TechTarget editors identified the essential macOS code editors from various vendors. Our research included survey data, commonly cited blogs and technology news.

IDEs vs. code editor Note that code editors and IDEs are different, although the line between the two is often blurred. Code editors tend to be lightweight, feature syntax highlighting, autocompletion and basic troubleshooting functions. IDEs cover the entire development process, including version control, testing, debugging and project management, along with editing functionality. Apple Xcode and JetBrains PyCharm are two examples of macOS IDEs.

BBEdit

BBEdit is a macOS-specific tool for developers, writers and web designers. In addition to the standard syntax highlighting and code folding features, it includes search-and-replace functionality, Git and Subversion integration for version control and collaboration, and multi-file project management. BBEdit also has customizable layout options, themes and native macOS Shortcuts.

BBEdit has free and paid options. The free option gives users 30 days of full functionality and limited functionality after the 30-day period has ended. The paid option is an individual license for $59.99, with discounted pricing for upgrades from earlier versions.

Key features: Syntax highlighting, code folding, search-and-replace, Git and Subversion integration, multi-file project management, customizable layout.

Platform: MacOS only.

Price: Free 30-day trial, limited free version available, $59.99 for full license.

CotEditor

Instead of a wide range of coding-specific features, CotEditor provides basic text editing capabilities. It supports 50+ languages, including Python, Ruby, HTML and Markdown. The UI includes split-screen views for previewing projects. One of CotEditor's features is terminal integration for those who want or need to alternate between the graphical and command-line interfaces. CotEditor is scriptable, enabling you to generate original macros in Python, AppleScript, Ruby and other languages for frequently used workflows.

CotEditor uses an open source license and is a free application for macOS users. Review its GitHub page for additional features and modifications.

Key features: Support for 50+ languages, split-screen views, terminal integration, scriptable.

Platform: MacOS only.

Price: Free -- open source.

CotEditor provides a simple yet powerful code editor for macOS users. Above are the basic key bindings for the program.

IntelliJ IDEA

IntelliJ IDEA is a macOS editor and IDE; for Java and Kotlin projects, with a goal of supporting web development projects. However, it is extensible to additional languages and offers refactoring, version control and debugging capabilities. The macOS version of IDEA offers an interface consistent with other popular IDEs, and terminal support. Like other products, it natively supports Apple Silicon processors for speed.

Two editions of IDEA exist. IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition is free and open source, containing the core components necessary for Java and Kotlin programming. The IDEA Ultimate edition targets professional developers with broader support for standard programming languages and frameworks. It costs $169 per year for individual use, and $599 per user, per year for organizations.

IntelliJ IDEA is also available for Linux and Windows platforms.

Key features: Java/Kotlin focused, web development support, extensibility, refactoring, version control, debugging, Apple Silicon support.

Platform: MacOS, Linux, Windows.

Price: Free Community Edition; Ultimate Edition $169 per year for individuals or $599 per user, per year for organizations.

Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Microsoft's Visual Studio Code is a free and open source editor that's extensible and highly customizable. It offers cross-platform support for developers who frequently switch between macOS, Linux and Windows workstations. It includes AI integration using Copilot, which offers various subscription options. VS Code also provides a configurable interface.

Use the Visual Studio Code Marketplace as a resource to customize and extend VS Code's functionality to suit your needs.

Discover VS Code extensions at the Microsoft Visual Studio Code Marketplace.

Key features: Highly extensible, customizable, AI integration with Copilot, intuitive interface, marketplace for extensions.

Platform: MacOS, Linux, Windows.

Price: Free –o pen source -- optional Copilot subscriptions available.

Nova

Nova is a macOS-specific editor with a flexible, feature-rich interface. Included in Nova's features are autocomplete, minimap, syntax highlighting, Git integration, task automation and customizable sidebars. Nova supports Python, JavaScript, PHP and other languages, as well as extensions and APIs for additional functionality.

Pricing starts at $99. However, if you hold a license for the older Coda editor, you might be entitled to a discounted rate.

Key features: MacOS-specific design, autocomplete, minimap, syntax highlighting, Git integration, task automation, customizable sidebars.

Platform: MacOS only.

Price: $99 with discounts for Coda license holders.

NeoVim

Vim is one of the most ubiquitous applications on Unix-based platforms such as macOS and Linux. This venerable text editor can be a powerful coding utility. However, the NeoVim fork might be a better choice for modern macOS programmers who rely on Vim's power and flexibility. NeoVim's performance and extensibility improvements make it so that users don't have to spend time optimizing the editor for specific jobs. The platform's community supports an effective plugin ecosystem to meet almost any programming requirement and many configuration packages are available.

Among NeoVim's native features are custom key bindings, tailored workflows, custom indentation settings and Lua-based configuration management, all while retaining the efficiency that made Vim so valuable. NeoVim is free and open source.

Key features: Features of Vim, custom key bindings, tailored workflows, custom indentation settings, Lua-based configuration.

Platform: MacOS, Linux, Windows.

Price: Free -- open source.

Sublime Text

Another cross-platform tool is Sublime Text. Sublime Text supports the standard programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, HTML, C++, Java, etc. It offers syntax highlighting, split view, a command palette and the ability to run code within the editor for quick tests. Like other editors, Sublime Text accepts various extensions to customize and modify its functionality for any developer's needs.

Sublime Text costs $99 per year, which includes multiple device usage. Business licenses are between $50-$65 per user, per year depending on the number of users. It's an excellent choice for those needing speed, reliability and extensibility.

Key features: Cross-platform, syntax highlighting, split view, command palette, in-editor code execution, extensible.

Platform: MacOS, Linux, Windows.

Price: $99 per year; $50-$65 per user, per year for business licenses.