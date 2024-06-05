Cisco commits to GenAI with HyperFabric, $1B fund

LAS VEGAS -- Cisco has made a significant move in supplying network infrastructure to support generative AI models, signaling a strong commitment to this burgeoning enterprise technology.

At the Cisco Live conference on Tuesday, the company unveiled Cisco Nexus HyperFabric, developed with AI chipmaker Nvidia. The prebuilt product will include Nvidia GPUs and AI software, Cisco Ethernet switching and a Vast data store. Cisco plans to make HyperFabric available for testing by select customers in the fourth quarter.

When public cloud use began growing in the enterprise, Cisco failed to participate on the infrastructure side, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said. The company doesn't intend to make the same mistake with AI in the enterprise data center.

"When the cloud transition happened, we were on our heels," Robbins said during a meeting with reporters and analysts. "We're leaning in on the AI transition, and we're well prepared to actually help our customers."

Cisco has partnered with Nvidia in the AI infrastructure market at a time when some customers are still trying to understand how GenAI can help them manage their networks.

We're leaning in on the AI transition, and we're well prepared to actually help our customers. Chuck RobbinsCEO, Cisco

"I'm not 100% sure how we think about it because there hasn't been enough in the infrastructure space to really touch, feel and get a true understanding," said Michael Blake, vice president of IT at PTC. PTC develops computer-aided design applications and product lifecycle management software.

Nexus HyperFabric includes a new Cisco 6000 series switch that delivers Ethernet speeds of 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps. The product uses Nvidia's H200 Tensor Core GPUs and the Nvidia BlueField-3 SuperNIC and data processing unit to accelerate security, networking and data access.

Nvidia's AI Enterprise software with the NIM inference microservice handles the deployment and fine-tuning of the model. Vast Data Platform is a network-attached storage system built to support AI computing architectures.

What's unclear is how HyperFabric will help customers like PTC.

"We're waiting to see it and understand it," Blake said of the GenAI models that would run on HyperFabric. "The hype is at such a high level that we need to bring it down to get to the different use cases and then apply those in each of the business units. In our case, that would be within the infrastructure."

Cisco executives answer questions from reporters and analysts at the Cisco Live conference. From left to right is Chief Communications Officer Maria Poveromo, Chief Customer Experience Officer Liz Centoni, CEO Chuck Robbins, President Gary Steele, General Manager of Security and Collaboration Jeetu Patel, and General Manager of Networking Jonathan Davidson.