Cisco acquisitions target mostly ThousandEyes, Cloud Security

Cisco has made more than one acquisition a month so far this year to improve the capabilities of its cloud-based networking, security and application monitoring software.

The nine acquisitions include three for ThousandEyes, four for Cloud Security and one each for AppDynamics and the Mobility Services Platform. All the acquisitions were too small to require financial disclosures and filled gaps or expanded the market reach of the various software.

During the past six years, Cisco has built or acquired cloud-based software for networking and security across distributed environments supporting applications and devices. But rather than simplify engineers' work, Cisco's offerings became overly complex for customers like Baptist Health, which switched to Arista Networks.

At this year's Cisco Live, the company promised to simplify its cloud-based offerings for network management by developing a high-level software console that provides access to all its network management platforms while also delivering predictive analytics and visibility across network domains. The console, called Networking Cloud, will take several years to develop, Cisco said.

Today, enterprises seek better network visibility across highly distributed IT environments supporting applications running on private data centers, multiple public clouds and edge locations. TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found that 81% of the 339 IT professionals it recently surveyed rated either critical or very important the ability to see the state of all the elements in their network environments.

ThousandEyes acquisitions Cisco reported three acquisitions -- Code BGP, SamKnows and Accedian -- were intended to add capabilities to its network visibility software ThousandEyes, which maps and monitors infrastructure across the internet to troubleshoot problems reaching applications running on the WAN. Cisco completed the CodeBGP purchase and expected to complete the other transactions in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which started Aug. 1. CodeBGP provides Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) monitoring through SaaS. CodeBGP's monitoring software detects BGP hijacking, route leaks and Resource Public Key Infrastructure issues. BGP is a protocol essential to keeping the internet working. Cisco's SamKnows and Accedian acquisitions are for service providers. The former adds broadband monitoring technology to ThousandEyes, and the latter a SaaS-based monitoring platform for communication service providers' cloud and data center networks. Altogether, these point to Cisco's focus on providing a suite of observability solutions that help companies that are trying to manage wide-area networks that are dominated by internet connectivity. Shamus McGillicuddyAnalyst, Enterprise Management Associates Accedian is the only genuine platform provider of the three, offering packet monitoring and active synthetic monitoring, said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. It also had traction among service providers as a network performance management provider. SamKnows and CodeBGP are niche technologies that Cisco will likely integrate into ThousandEyes, McGillicuddy said. "Altogether, these point to Cisco's focus on providing a suite of observability solutions that help companies that are trying to manage wide-area networks that are dominated by internet connectivity," he said. In 2021, Cisco integrated ThousandEyes and its application performance monitor AppDynamics to provide network and application visibility from the wired and wireless LAN to SaaS and cloud applications. Cisco's recent Smartlook acquisition will let AppDynamics analyze user interaction trends across websites, software frameworks and iOS and Android applications.