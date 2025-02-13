Cisco rides the AI boon

Cisco delivered strong quarterly results and expected even higher returns as businesses buy the company's gear and software to support AI in the data center.

On Wednesday, Cisco reported that revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year rose 9% from a year ago to $14 billion, beating analyst estimates. For the current quarter ending in April, the company forecast revenue from $13.9 billion to $14.1 billion. The company raised its projections for the fiscal year by almost $1 billion, to between $56 billion and $56.5 billion.

"We absolutely believe that a lot of this demand is being driven by customers preparing for AI," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins told analysts during the company's earnings call.

The company reported roughly $700 million in AI infrastructure orders in the first half of the fiscal year, which ended in January. Orders came from enterprises and telecommunication companies refreshing their networks to deliver AI services, Robbins said.

Still, many enterprises are testing AI and trying to determine the best path toward the highest ROI, said Tom Nolle, principal analyst at consulting firm Andover Intel. Finding the return from AI will come before infrastructure purchases.

"While enterprises have been gaining insight into that issue, they're far from being there," Nolle said. "I think Cisco is simply trying to prepare an AI position, but they're in no position to drive AI deployments as a network player."

Robbins said he expects enterprise spending to increase as the company rolls out its AI infrastructure portfolio this year.