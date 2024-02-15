Declining revenues lead to 4,000 job cuts at Cisco

Cisco cut thousands of jobs as customers reduced spending due to concerns over the global economy and slower-than-expected product installations.

On Wednesday, Cisco confirmed reports of a 5% reduction of its workforce, which amounts to more than 4,000 jobs, to "align expenses and investments to the current environment." The company acknowledged the job cuts after reporting mixed financial results, including a 6% drop in revenue year over year for the fiscal second quarter ending in January.

A 12% drop in networking revenue significantly contributed to the company's overall revenue decline. Most of the companies holding back on spending were cloud service providers and telecommunication companies, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said.

Chuck Robbins Chuck Robbins

"There's some macro[economic] uncertainty," Robbins told financial analysts during the company's earnings call. "Customers are pushing things out and putting a little more scrutiny on them."

Robbins did not specify the reasons for the economic concerns affecting spending. Possibilities include high-interest rates globally that could lead to a recession in some countries.

Another reason for lower spending was an overabundance of network infrastructure. Many enterprises were still deploying Cisco product shipments delayed by supply chain restraints brought on by the pandemic.

Robbins said he expected companies deploying delayed shipments to resume buying in the 2025 fiscal year that starts in August. For those concerned with macroeconomic conditions, "we're going to have to wait and see."

The reduction in spending forced Cisco to lower its revenue forecast for the 2024 fiscal year for a second time. The company expects to end the year with revenue between $51.5 billion and $52.5 billion. In November, the company's guidance was from $53.8 billion to $55 billion, lower than the first forecast in July.