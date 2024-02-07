Latest Cisco products show measured approach to AI

Cisco has added infrastructure and software to its growing product portfolio for cloud providers and enterprises utilizing AI applications and models.

Cisco launched a SaaS product called Motific that applies policy controls for using corporate data in generative AI large language models. Other steps Cisco took in the AI market include partnering with chipmaker Nvidia to improve Cisco hardware for AI at the edge and in data centers, and validating designs to build data center network fabrics underneath AI models and applications.

The networking giant launched Motific at its Cisco Live Amsterdam user and partner conference this week. The service, developed within Cisco's tech incubator Outshift, fits the company's focus on protecting and managing private data that companies use to train AI models in the cloud or private data centers.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance last month, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said successful AI companies will have product features that help users take advantage of their data securely.

Cisco Motific Motific targets organizations using AI models in the cloud or private data centers. The online software provides a central dashboard with multiple services: Automatic configuration of APIs to access models, AI assistants and retrieval-augmented generation services for fetching private data to fine-tune model outputs.

Controls for applying policies that determine model access, control misinformation from models and restrict the use of sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information.

The ability to track model usage and provide cost analyses to help maintain a return on investment. Motific can establish cost budgets and estimates to help control spending. Cisco plans to make Motific generally available in June.

Nvidia comes to Cisco M7 Cisco's latest partnership with Nvidia makes the latter's Tensor Core GPUs available in Cisco M7 rack and blade servers, including the Unified Computing System (UCS) X-Series and X-Series Direct. The GPUs make the data center servers useful for AI applications at the edge and the data center. Also, Cisco made the Nvidia AI Enterprise portfolio, which includes software frameworks, pre-trained models and development tools for AI production, available on its global price list. The deal opens a significant enterprise sales channel for Nvidia. Cisco plans to offer Nvidia products through its channel partners in the second half of the year. They're not rushing with AI; they're doing things one step at a time. Vijay BhagavathAnalyst, IDC Cisco's partnership with Nvidia is part of its push into the GenAI market. According to Robbins, some of the largest cloud providers are testing Cisco's Silicon One processor for AI workloads. Cisco's products cover every networking layer, so its approach to AI must be measured but steady as it navigates current market hype, IDC analyst Vijay Bhagavath said. "They're not rushing with AI; they're doing things one step at a time."