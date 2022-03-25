Cisco adds HCI, UCS, software to hybrid cloud infrastructure

Cisco has released software and two new pieces of hardware to aid its customers' transition to hybrid cloud infrastructure. But the midmarket products face hurdles in winning deals against competitors.

The company will offer a more affordable hyper-converged infrastructure platform called HyperFlex Express, new modules for the UCS X-series server, and an infrastructure management platform called the Intersight Kubernetes Service (IKS). The latter would add visibility into public cloud Kubernetes clusters as a first step toward cross-environment infrastructure management within Cisco's software platform.

The product suite could make the dynamic infrastructure required for modern applications more accessible for customers. However, Cisco's amount of traction for Intersight outside its user base is uncertain. Other prominent IT vendors such as VMware and IBM/Red Hat have offered hybrid cloud management tools with more extensive features for a long time.

"Every company is trying to raise its software IQ, and Cisco, to its credit, has pivoted [its legacy] Control Center to cloud-native Intersight well," said William Fellows, an analyst at 451 Research, a division of S&P Global. "A measure of success will be the extent to which Cisco customers use [Intersight] to also manage their third-party infrastructure and software."

Cisco has faltered in public and hybrid cloud infrastructure efforts in the past. IKS is a revamp of the previous Cisco Container Platform rolled out unsuccessfully in 2018 in partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

This week's release includes an initial integration between IKS, previously focused on private cloud management, and public cloud infrastructure. The first integrations include Amazon EC2 virtual machines, the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). GCP support is on the roadmap.

Cisco will have to add support for more cloud platforms to succeed, Fellows said.

"I think it's a capable offering," he said. "[But] Cisco will need to improve its reputation as a Kubernetes management expert to its target audience."

Cisco UCS X9508 Chassis with Cisco UCS X440p PCIe Node GPU nodes