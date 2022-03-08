Explaining the differences between SASE vs. SSE

Secure Access Service Edge is a concept familiar to most security professionals. The newer security service edge might not be, however.

Coined in 2019 by Gartner, SASE represents the convergence of networking service brokering, identity service brokering and security as a service within a single unified fabric. SASE helps make security more effective by reducing the steps it takes to harness the traditional approaches companies rely on to protect both edge environments and standalone users. It does this by creating a single brokering fabric that envelopes all the disparate networking services an organization is using and puts them under a single point of control.

Late in 2021, Gartner introduced a new concept: security service edge (SSE). SSE focuses more on security capabilities and less on network connectivity and infrastructure.

One of the major elements of SASE is software-defined networking (SDN), with an emphasis on brokered connectivity for branch offices and remote locations through a cloud fabric. While SSE still includes some elements of network access and brokered connectivity, SSE is geared more to end users than SASE.

To that end, let's explore the core aspects of SSE.

Zero-trust network access Zero-trust network access focuses primarily on how end users access cloud and online services and data. It involves policies applied to evaluate who is accessing resources, from what system and whether any behavioral aspects of access are suspicious or malicious. Key elements of zero-trust network access include the following: strong authentication and authorization of endpoint systems and user accounts;

adaptive access policies that evaluate group membership and privileges, access behaviors and known malicious or suspicious indicators; and

browser isolation and sandboxing to prevent malware infection and other browser-based threats.

Secure web gateway Secure web gateway (SWG) functionality includes content filtering and URL-based access controls, as well as some DNS monitoring and browser security controls. Most SWG platforms include content monitoring and data loss prevention policy tools as well. Leading options also offer remote browser isolation tools and capabilities that fortify web browsers with a sandbox designed to protect users when visiting designated sites.

Cloud access security broker A cloud access security broker (CASB) probes deeply into cloud services -- primarily SaaS but also applications and services in PaaS and IaaS environments -- to examine API calls and behaviors to determine whether unusual activity is detected. Many cloud applications today are complex web services with vast arrays of API calls. CASB services permit a much deeper analysis of specific interactions within the context of a single cloud application.

Network traffic control/firewall as a service Another capability some vendors tout is network traffic control, sometimes referred to as firewall as a service (FWaaS). FWaaS replaces traditional next-gen firewall controls with a cloud-based model. SSE can be a valuable feature here to control things such as remote access protocols -- for example, SSH and Remote Desktop Protocol -- and any other nonweb traffic that could be malicious.