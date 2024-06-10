Why it's SASE and zero trust, not SASE vs. zero trust

Network security architectural best practices are undergoing a dramatic shift. The long-forecasted move away from perimeter protection as a primary focus of network architectures seems to finally be underway as zero trust and secure access service edge shift into the consciousness of cybersecurity professionals.

Simply put, the old network security method of using a drawbridge and moat to protect the castle doesn't cut it nowadays. Virtualization, cloud computing and remote workers have shifted the placement of the moat, which doesn't necessarily protect against risks from inside the castle itself.

Zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and secure access service edge (SASE) are two approaches gaining steam as organizations seek to better secure their increasingly dispersed remote workforces. Let's look at each of these architectural approaches and how they might work together to enhance your organization's cybersecurity posture.

What is secure access service edge? SASE is an approach to networking and network security that builds on the ZTNA model to deliver a fully integrated network. This cloud architecture model, introduced by Gartner in 2019, integrates multiple cloud network and cloud security functions, delivering them as a single cloud service. SASE combines software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and the following networking services and functions: ZTNA.

Cloud access security brokers.

Firewall as a service.

Secure web gateways.

SaaS. SASE's aim is to blend these services and technologies to build a cloud-aware and cloud-based secure network. The SASE model is especially appealing to organizations that abundantly use the cloud and cloud services or are migrating to the cloud. This includes distributed organizations -- for example, those with branch locations and dispersed end users -- as well businesses with IoT and edge deployments. SASE is built on the core identity principles of zero trust. Another common service model is security service edge (SSE), which is similar to SASE but does not include SD-WAN.

Not ZTNA vs. SASE, but ZTNA and SASE Think of SASE as a higher-level design philosophy than ZTNA. They are not separate or competing network security models; rather, ZTNA is part of an overall SASE architecture. Note, however, that, while zero-trust implementation might be a short- to medium-term objective for network architects, SASE is a long-term goal. Organizations might decide today that they buy into the SASE approach and then slowly evolve their network and network security stacks toward the SASE model. This takes time as designers replace outdated security technologies and better integrate those that remain. Moving to a SASE model both requires and enables a zero-trust approach to network security. The bottom line for today's cybersecurity professionals is that both zero trust and SASE are important to integrate into forward-looking architectural decisions. Organizations should plan to adopt zero-trust principles in the short term to better secure remote workforces accessing both cloud-based and on-premises services. At the same time, they should view all new networking projects through the lens of creating an environment to support SASE down the road.