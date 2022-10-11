Top 6 challenges of a zero-trust security model

The zero-trust security model has been billed as an ultra-safe defense against emerging, unrecognized and well-known threats. Unlike perimeter security, it doesn't assume people inside an organization are automatically safe. Instead, it requires every user and device -- inside and out -- to be authorized before any access is granted. Users and devices are then continuously reverified to maintain security.

This is an attractive proposition in a world where the number of adversaries and insider threats, both negligent and malicious, are growing. But, while the zero-trust model offers significant advantages, it's not perfect. Plus, abandoning one cybersecurity strategy for another is neither quick nor easy. This is especially true for large organizations or those with legacy security systems in place. Moving to a zero-trust model may sound enticing -- or even be obligatory -- but leaders must also consider the disruption that comes with such a transition.

Making zero-trust cybersecurity as effective as possible starts by understanding its challenges.

1. A piecemeal approach to zero-trust cybersecurity can create gaps Most companies customize their zero-trust strategies using a piecemeal approach, but gaps or cracks may develop that make zero trust less ironclad than advertised. At the same time, unwinding legacy hardware and software can create unexpected security lapses. Many zero-trust deployments require major architectural, hardware and software changes to be successful.

3. Legacy systems may not adapt to zero trust Retrofitting legacy systems and applications -- which were built with perimeters in mind -- with zero trust isn't always possible. These legacy pieces may either need to remain in place, which can create security gaps or require different security deployments to protect them, or need to be ripped and replaced, which can be costly and time-consuming.

4. Zero trust requires ongoing administration, maintenance Another frequently overlooked obstacle to switching to a zero-trust cybersecurity model is the need for ongoing administration. In some scenarios, additional staff or the use of managed services is required. Zero-trust models rely on a vast network of strictly defined permissions, but companies are always evolving. People are hired, move into new roles, change locations, resign and laid off all the time. Access controls must be updated each time to ensure the correct people have access to specific information. Keeping permissions accurate and up to date requires ongoing input, which can be overwhelmingly difficult to keep up with. If permissions and controls aren't updated immediately upon an employee's role change or departure, unauthorized parties could gain access to sensitive data. Imagine, for example, an employee who was fired but whose permissions weren't removed right away. That person could still access data and potentially go rogue, underscoring the role of speed in a zero-trust strategy. If companies cannot act quickly in these situations, data is at risk.

5. Zero trust can hinder productivity Introducing a zero-trust approach could potentially affect productivity. The core challenge of zero trust is locking down access without bringing workflows to a grinding halt. People require access to sensitive data to work, communicate and collaborate. If individuals change roles and find themselves locked out of files or applications for a week, productivity can plummet. In a worst-case scenario, lost productivity becomes a bigger problem than cybersecurity itself. Zero trust requires communication across a wide array of data, devices, systems and people. If any of these is not in line with the others, productivity and collaboration can suffer.

6. Zero trust isn't without security risks While zero trust's aim is to improve security, it isn't immune to risks. Gartner outlined the following security risks: Trust brokers -- services that connect applications and users -- are potential points of failure and can be targets for attack.

Local physical devices can be attacked and have data exfiltrated from them.

User credentials can still be compromised.

Zero-trust admin account credentials are attractive targets.