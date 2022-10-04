How to build a zero-trust network in 4 steps

Zero-trust frameworks comprise multiple security elements, and one of those elements is the network. It is responsible for creating the physical and logical perimeter that separates the trusted infrastructure from untrusted devices and end users.

Network connectivity includes the LAN, wireless LAN, WAN and all remote access connectivity. The proper procedures, controls and technology must be put in place within each of these network segments to safely manage application and data access.

Let's look at a few ways network and security teams can accomplish zero trust within an enterprise network.

1. Identify users and devices The first step in building a zero-trust network is to identify who's attempting to connect to the network. Most organizations use one or more types of identity and access management tools to accomplish this goal. Users or autonomous devices must prove who or what they are using authentication methods such as a password or multifactor authentication. For end users, it's important that this process be simple, seamless and uniform, no matter where, when and how they are connecting.

3. Deploy continuous network monitoring and alerting Proper monitoring of device behavior is another aspect of a zero-trust network. Once access is granted, teams should deploy tools that continuously monitor a device's behavior on the network. Knowing who or what the user or device is talking to and at what frequency can determine whether things are operating normally or if malicious behavior is occurring. Modern tools, such as network detection and response or AIOps platforms, can assist with network monitoring and threat identification, prioritization and alerting using AI, machine learning, and data analysis. These are the four steps of building a zero-trust network and the tools to accomplish them.

4. Consider remote access Remote access is an increasingly important part of any corporate network infrastructure. Legacy remote access VPN connectivity has proven cumbersome and inefficient in an era of cloud/edge computing and remote workforces. Additionally, VPN access controls enabled far too much network access than what enterprises needed, turning remote access into a major security risk over the years. To remedy this problem, suppliers released new remote access methods and services to bring remote connectivity back in line with a zero-trust methodology. The benefits of these zero-trust and remote access methods include the following: improved authentication;

the ability to microsegment all remote access users;

increased visibility, monitoring and logging; and

the ability to centrally control all access both on premises and in the cloud. While enterprises still require remote access VPNs for secure connectivity, VPNs are drastically changing to meet the changing needs of an organization.