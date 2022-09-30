Top 6 benefits of zero-trust security for businesses

Securing, managing and monitoring an enterprise IT infrastructure requires meticulous planning. Rather than create a framework from scratch, security leaders can choose from the several publicly available methodologies to benefit their own infosec programs.

One of the more high-profile examples of available frameworks is the zero-trust security model. This model differs from other security framework approaches from both a methodology and benefits perspective.

As its name implies, zero-trust security treats all users, devices and resources as untrustworthy -- regardless of who or what they are or where they connect to the corporate network from. This is in stark contrast to more traditional security frameworks, many of which create security control boundaries where those on the outside are trusted less than those on the inside. With zero trust, there are no boundaries, and nothing is inherently trusted.

While clearly more restrictive, the benefit of the zero-trust model is it creates a far more secure environment that protects against unauthorized access to sensitive data and digital assets. This shift is in response to the continuous increase of users, autonomous IoT devices and networked applications a corporate network must support.

Many organizations already dismantled the traditional secure network perimeter security philosophy as they began migrating apps, data and services to the cloud and edge compute locations. The surge of remote workers is yet another reason for the uptick in zero-trust adoption. It is easy to see why the change from boundary-based security to resource-based security was necessary. Simply put, the increased attack surface area caused by more distributed users, devices and networked services required this change.