Top 10 IT security frameworks and standards explained

Information security management encompasses many areas -- from perimeter protection and encryption to application security and disaster recovery. IT security is made more challenging by compliance regulations, such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley and global standards, such as GDPR.

This is where IT security frameworks and standards can be helpful. Knowledge of regulations, standards and frameworks are essential for all infosec and cybersecurity professionals. Compliance with these frameworks and standards is important from an audit perspective, too.

To help manage the process, let's look at what IT security standards, regulations and frameworks are, as well as a few of the more popular options to choose from and how they are used.

What are IT security standards and regulations? Standards are like a recipe; they list out steps that must be performed. A well-managed IT organization must comply with requirements set forth in a standard. Regulations, in contrast, have a legal binding impact. The way they describe how something should be performed indicates government and public support for the rules and processes set forth in the regulation. Failure to comply with IT-focused regulations can result in financial penalties and litigation.

What is an IT security framework? An IT security framework is a series of documented processes that define policies and procedures around the implementation and ongoing management of information security controls. These frameworks are a blueprint for managing risk and reducing vulnerabilities. Information security professionals use frameworks to define and prioritize the tasks required to manage enterprise security. Frameworks are also used to help prepare for compliance and other IT audits. Therefore, the framework must support specific requirements defined in the standard or regulation. Organizations can customize frameworks to solve specific information security problems, such as industry-specific requirements or different regulatory compliance goals. Frameworks also come in varying degrees of complexity and scale. Today's frameworks often overlap, so it's important to select a framework that effectively supports operational, compliance and audit requirements.

Why are frameworks important? Frameworks provide a starting point for establishing processes, policies and administrative activities for information security management. Security requirements often overlap, which results in "crosswalks" that can be used to demonstrate compliance with different regulatory standards. For example, ISO 27002 defines information security policy in Section 5; Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT) defines it in the "Align, Plan and Organize" section; the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) framework defines it as "Internal Environment;" HIPAA defines it as "Assigned Security Responsibility;" and PCI DSS defines it in the "Maintain an Information Security Policy" section. Using a common framework, such as ISO 27002, an organization can establish crosswalks to demonstrate compliance with multiple regulations, including HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, PCI DSS and Graham-Leach-Bliley.

How to choose an IT security framework The choice to use a particular IT security framework can be driven by multiple factors. The type of industry or compliance requirements could be deciding factors. Publicly traded companies, for example, may wish to use COBIT to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley, while the healthcare sector may consider HITRUST. The ISO 27000 Series of information security frameworks, on the other hand, is applicable in public and private sectors. While ISO standards are often time-consuming to implement, they are helpful when an organization needs to demonstrate its information security capabilities via ISO 27000 certification. While NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-53 is the standard required by U.S. federal agencies, it can be used by any organization to build a technology-specific information security plan. These frameworks help security professionals organize and manage an information security program. The only bad choice among these frameworks is not choosing any of them.