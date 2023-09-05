What is email security? Email security is the process of ensuring the availability, integrity and authenticity of email communications by protecting against unauthorized access and email threats. Email enables billions of connected people and organizations to communicate with one another to send messages. Since email is at the foundation of how the internet is used, it has long been a target for malicious attacks. Email security aims to help prevent attacks and abuse of email communication systems. Within the domain of email security, there are various email security protocols that technology standards organizations have proposed and recommended to help limit email risks. Protocols can be deployed by email clients and email servers, such as Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft 365, to help ensure the secure transit of email. Looking beyond just protocols, email security gateways can help organizations and individuals to protect email from various threats. The topic of email security also includes privacy concerns, as unauthorized parties could potentially read email that contains sensitive information.

A MitM attack involves an attacker intercepting and controlling messages between two parties who think they're communicating directly. It's a form of eavesdropping where the attacker controls the conversation. Data exfiltration. Data exfiltration is an advanced form of email attack where an attacker illicitly steals sensitive data from an organization's email system.

Why is email security important? Email is used for business communications and is often a foundational element of an organization's IT operations and ability to communicate both inside and outside of the company. The following points highlight the importance of having secure email communications: A risk to email, such as a lack of access due to a denial-of-service attack, can potentially restrict the ability of a business to conduct business.

Spam, which is another key email threat, can have negative effects on a business, including filling up inboxes with useless information and potentially leading to phishing attacks.

Email often includes sensitive data that's intended only for the recipient of an email message. Without email security, sensitive information could be leaked to an unauthorized entity.

The authenticity of corporate email also highlights the importance of email security. If an unauthorized individual can send an email that seemingly comes from a corporate email account, it could lead to fraud as part of a BEC attack.

Enforcing email security safeguards sensitive data and ensures compliance with regulations such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and the United States' Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Secure email communications can prevent network disruptions and financial losses caused by malicious emails.

Social engineering tactics, such as phishing attacks, can trick employees to click on links or download items that could be harmful and lead to information disclosure and credential theft. Email security products use techniques to recognize and block phishing emails, shielding people and businesses against fraud and identity theft. Real-time defense. Email security programs that include antimalware and antispam protection can offer real-time defense against zero-day exploits.

A secure email gateway acts as a barrier, filtering incoming and outgoing emails for potential cyber threats, such as malware, phishing attempts and spam. By setting up a secure email gateway, organizations can significantly reduce the risk of malicious emails reaching recipients' inboxes, ensuring a higher level of email protection for sensitive information. Use secure Wi-Fi networks. Users should exercise caution regarding the Wi-Fi networks they connect to when accessing their email on the go. Opting for a virtual private network to encrypt the connection, rather than using open or public Wi-Fi networks for sensitive email tasks, is a more advisable approach. These 10 tips can help organizations and their employees avoid email security threats.