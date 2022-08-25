How SPF records prevent email spoofing, phishing and spam

Organizations have a right to be concerned about the never-ending flood of unwanted email messages, but it wasn't until about a decade ago that emerging standards for fighting spam, phishing and other malicious email came on the scene to give strong defenses to email-sending organizations.

Sender Policy Framework (SPF) is one of three internet standards for email authentication that help organizations fight against email fraud, spam, phishing and other attacks that depend on forging email. SPF is designed to be used along with the DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) protocols. SPF provides email senders with a toolkit to prevent unauthorized users from using their domain to send forged or spoofed email.

The email security problem Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) has been how all internet email gets from sender to recipient since 1982, when the protocol was specified in RFC 821. SMTP offers no security features, instead relying on other protocols for email security. For example, encrypting email transfers is a matter of enabling the TLS protocol on the email server. None of the standard email protocols provide mechanisms to validate whether a server is authorized to send mail on behalf of the email-sending domain, however. Email may be encrypted when it is being transferred between email servers, but that doesn't give recipients confidence that the email purported to originate from a legitimate organization is being sent by that organization. Further complicating the problem is that any email validation tool must not negatively affect email deliverability. Whatever mail-sending organizations do to protect against email forgery must be implemented in a way that keeps email moving and doesn't affect delivery of legitimate messages.

Threats from unauthenticated email When all email is handled as if it were legitimate -- which is what happens when no email validation or authentication protocols are in use -- it opens the door to several types of attack: Spam is unwanted email. Spammers send email for many reasons, sometimes to promote an otherwise-legitimate product. But, more often, it is to promote scams, gather information or attack the email infrastructure of an organization with the intent to disrupt email services.

What is SPF? The SPF protocol is defined in RFC 7208, Sender Policy Framework (SPF) for Authorizing Use of Domains in Email, Version 1. SPF, with DKIM and DMARC, constitute the three protocols that, when used together, provide the most important email authentication method to protect against spam, spoofing and phishing. They provide email-sending organizations a set of tools to do the following: identify which mail servers are authorized to send mail for a domain, subdomain or hostname, using SPF records;

include a digital signature in the header of outgoing messages, using DKIM records; and

use DMARC to notify a receiving mail server how to process email from a domain or hostname when it is received from an unauthorized server or when the digital signature fails to authenticate. All three of these protocols use DNS TXT records to store information about email servers that serve a domain, how email from those servers can be authenticated, and what to do when email is received from unauthorized servers or when messages fail to authenticate. Setting up a DNS record for email authentication using any of these protocols is usually done by domain administrators. Email receivers can do an SPF check on inbound email to determine whether legitimate email is being delivered. The SPF check is done using a DNS lookup, which verifies there is an SPF DNS TXT record and validates that the email has been sent from a legitimate email server.

How does SPF protect against spam and phishing? SPF is the first leg of the tripod on which email authentication protocols stand. Together with DKIM and DMARC, these three protocols give email-receiving organizations the information they need to prevent spoofing, spam and phishing. They resolve the following issues: Who is authorized to send email for a domain? SPF records identify the domain names and IP addresses of email servers authorized to send mail for the associated domain.

