What is email spoofing?

Email spoofing is a form of cyber attack in which a hacker sends an email that has been manipulated to seem as if it originated from a trusted source. Email spoofing is a popular tactic used in phishing and spam campaigns because people are likelier to open an email when they think a known sender has sent it. Email spoofing aims to trick recipients into opening or responding to the message.

Why email spoofing is a serious problem Although most spoofed emails can be easily detected and remedied by simply deleting the message, some varieties can cause serious problems and pose security risks. For example, a spoofed email could pretend to be from a well-known shopping website, asking the recipient to provide sensitive data, such as a password or credit card number. Alternatively, a spoofed email could include a link that installs malware on the user's device if clicked. A common example of business email compromise involves spoofing emails from a company's chief executive officer or chief financial officer requesting a wire transfer or internal system access credentials. According to a report from the Anti-Phishing Working Group titled "Phishing Activity Trends Report: 4th Quarter, 2022," the top industries targeted by spoofing emails include finance, software as a service, social media providers, logistics and shipping, and payment services. In addition to phishing, attackers use spoofed email to do the following: Hide the fake sender's real identity.

Bypass spam filters and blocklists -- users can minimize this threat by blocklisting internet service providers and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.

Pretend to be a trusted individual -- a colleague or a friend -- to elicit confidential information.

Pretend to be a reliable organization -- for example, posing as a financial firm to get access to credit card data.

Commit identity theft by impersonating a targeted victim and requesting personally identifiable information.

Damage the sender's reputation.

Launch and spread malware hidden in attachments.

Using a man-in-the-middle attack to seize sensitive data from individuals and organizations.

Obtain access to sensitive data collected by third-party vendors.

How can email spoofing be dangerous? The potential harm of email spoofing covers a considerable range, making it a form of social engineering attack worth defending against. The following are some of the areas where that harm can occur: Scams from false trust. Spoofing enables a hacker to pose as an executive, vendor or other trusted contact. This false trust can lead to fraudulent payments, wire transfers and other losses.

Data breaches. Spoofing can expose sensitive information if employees are misled into revealing credentials and other information providing system access. Once inside a network, hackers can potentially gather confidential information for various purposes.

Reputational damage. A company or organization that suffers successful spoofing attacks that result in significant losses or data breaches can lose consumer or client trust, diminishing its reputation. Moreover, a hacker can potentially surface personal information in a target computer, enabling them to tarnish a specific victim's reputation.

Blocklist avoidance. A spoofed email address can be crafted to avoid the settings of spam filters, keeping the address off blocklists. This capacity to remain undetected is one of the more insidious features of the spoofing technique.

What's the difference between email spoofing and phishing? Cybercriminals often use spoofing as part of a phishing attack. Phishing obtains sensitive data by faking an email address and sending an email that looks like it's coming from a trusted source that could reasonably ask for such information. The goal is to make victims click on a malicious link or download an attachment that installs malware on their system. Spoofing alters the email header so the email appears to be from a trusted source. This is also related to domain impersonation, in which an email address similar to another is used. In domain impersonation, an email might come from an address, such as "[email protected]," while, in a spoofing attack, the fake sender's address looks genuine, such as "[email protected]."

How email spoofing works Email spoofing can be easily achieved with a working Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) server and common email platform, such as Outlook or Gmail. Once an email message is composed, the scammer can forge fields found within the message header, such as the FROM, REPLY-TO and RETURN-PATH addresses. When the recipient gets the email, it appears to come from the forged address. This is possible to execute because SMTP doesn't provide a way to authenticate addresses. Although protocols and methods have been developed to combat email spoofing, adoption of those methods has been slow. An email spoofing attack can take many forms. One typical example is an email that appears to be from a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform, such as Venmo, Zelle or PayPal, informing the recipient that their account will be suspended if they don't click on a link and provide their credentials. The idea, of course, is to steal the credentials. The hacker can then log in to the payment platform as the spoofed recipient and take their money. A hacker can easily make a spoofing email look legitimate by copying graphics or other familiar elements from the P2P platform's website, reducing the likelihood that the recipient will question it.

How to tell if an email has been spoofed If a spoofed email doesn't appear suspicious to users, it will likely go undetected. However, if users sense something is wrong, they can open and inspect the email source code. Here, the recipients can find the originating IP address of the email and trace it back to the sender. The following are some indicators that an email has been spoofed: Sender Policy Framework check. SPF is an authentication protocol in many email platforms and security products. Depending on users' email setup, messages classified as soft fail might still arrive in their inbox, often indicating an illegitimate sender.

Email header. The various elements of the email header might be inconsistent, suggesting that the sender isn't who they say they are. Comparing the suspect email header to a previous legitimate email from the authentic sender might confirm the spoof.

Request for personal disclosure. If an email urges the recipient to disclose personal sensitive information, such as private demographic data or personal account information, it's suspect.

Recycled content. A hacker deploying an email spoof often recycles content from a previous spoof. Copying and googling the email text to see if it matches any previous phishing emails online can help identify a spoofed email.