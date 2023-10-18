What is antispoofing?

Antispoofing is a technique for identifying and dropping packets that have a false source address.

In a spoofing attack, the source address of an incoming packet is changed to make it appear as if it is coming from a known, trusted source. Spoofed packets are commonly used to carry out denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, exploit network and system vulnerabilities, and gain unauthorized access to corporate networks and data.

The principal goal of any cybersecurity offering, such as antispoofing technology, is to protect an organization's data and other information from attacks that might compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of that information. Using antispoofing techniques, along with other cybersecurity resources, protects personally identifiable information (PII), critical business data and an organization's reputation.

Antispoofing measures are usually embedded in the rules set up on network gateway devices that examine incoming packets. Internet service providers also implement antispoofing measures on behalf of their customers.