A message authentication code (MAC) is a cryptographic checksum applied to a message in network communication to guarantee its integrity and authenticity . A MAC ensures the transmitted message originated with the stated sender and was not modified during transmission, either accidentally or intentionally. A MAC is sometimes referred to as a tag because of the way it is added to the message it is verifying.

Using a MAC for message verification

Symmetric key cryptographic techniques are used to generate MACs for individual messages. The process requires a standard MAC algorithm that takes two inputs: the original message and a secret key known only to the message originator and its intended recipient. The following figure provides an overview of how a sender generates a MAC and how it is verified by the receiver.

Diagram showing how a sender generates and a receiver verifies a message authentication code (MAC).

MAC-based message verification requires both the sender and receiver to follow specific steps to ensure the message's credibility:

The sender and receiver share a secret symmetric key. The sender runs a standard algorithm to create the MAC. As input, the algorithm takes the original message and the secret key. The algorithm combines the message and secret key and, from this content, generates a fixed-length checksum that is used to create the MAC. The sender appends the MAC to the message and transmits them both to the sender. When the sender receives the message and MAC, it runs the MAC algorithm using the transmitted message and shared secret key as input. The algorithm combines the message and secret key and, from this content, generates a fixed-length checksum that is used to create its own MAC. The receiver compares the sender's MAC against its own MAC. If they match, the receiver accepts the message. If the two MACs do not match, the receiver rejects the message.

When the two MACs match, the receiver knows the message came from the legitimate sender and was not altered when transmitted between the sender and the receiver. If the sender and receiver are not using the same secret key or if the message content is different between the sender and receiver, the MAC values will not match and the receiver rejects the message.

Although a MAC ensures authenticity and integrity, it does not protect the message data itself. That is not the purpose of a MAC. For data protection, the message needs to be encrypted in a separate process. In addition, a MAC does not offer nonrepudiation capabilities like a digital signature, which provides a record of a document's origin. With a MAC, there is no way to prove who created the original message.