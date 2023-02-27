What is a digital signature? A digital signature is a mathematical technique used to validate the authenticity and integrity of a digital document, message or software. It's the digital equivalent of a handwritten signature or stamped seal, but it offers far more inherent security. A digital signature is intended to solve the problem of tampering and impersonation in digital communications. Digital signatures can provide evidence of origin, identity and status of electronic documents, transactions or digital messages. Signers can also use them to acknowledge informed consent. In many countries, including the U.S., digital signatures are considered legally binding in the same way as traditional handwritten document signatures.

How do digital signatures work? Digital signatures are based on public key cryptography, also known as asymmetric cryptography. Using a public key algorithm -- such as Rivest-Shamir-Adleman, or RSA -- two keys are generated, creating a mathematically linked pair of keys: one private and one public. Digital signatures work through public key cryptography's two mutually authenticating cryptographic keys. For encryption and decryption, the person who creates the digital signature uses a private key to encrypt signature-related data. The only way to decrypt that data is with the signer's public key. If the recipient can't open the document with the signer's public key, that indicates there's a problem with the document or the signature. This is how digital signatures are authenticated. Digital certificates, also called public key certificates, are used to verify that the public key belongs to the issuer. Digital certificates contain the public key, information about its owner, expiration dates and the digital signature of the certificate's issuer. Digital certificates are issued by trusted third-party certificate authorities (CAs), such as DocuSign or GlobalSign, for example. The party sending the document and the person signing it must agree to use a given CA. Digital signature technology requires all parties trust that the person who creates the signature image has kept the private key secret. If someone else has access to the private signing key, that party could create fraudulent digital signatures in the name of the private key holder.

What are the benefits of digital signatures? Digital signatures offer the following benefits: Security. Security capabilities are embedded in digital signatures to ensure a legal document isn't altered and signatures are legitimate. Security features include asymmetric cryptography, personal identification numbers (PINs), checksums and cyclic redundancy checks (CRCs), as well as CA and trust service provider (TSP) validation.

How do you create a digital signature? To create a digital signature, signing software -- such as an email program -- is used to provide a one-way hash of the electronic data to be signed. A hash is a fixed-length string of letters and numbers generated by an algorithm. The digital signature creator's private key is used to encrypt the hash. The encrypted hash -- along with other information, such as the hashing algorithm -- is the digital signature. The reason for encrypting the hash instead of the entire message or document is because a hash function can convert an arbitrary input into a fixed-length value, which is usually much shorter. This saves time, as hashing is much faster than signing. The value of a hash is unique to the hashed data. Any change in the data -- even a modification to a single character -- results in a different value. This attribute enables others to use the signer's public key to decrypt the hash to validate the integrity of the data. If the decrypted hash matches a second computed hash of the same data, it proves that the data hasn't changed since it was signed. But, if the two hashes don't match, the data has either been tampered with in some way and is compromised or the signature was created with a private key that doesn't correspond to the public key presented by the signer. This signals an issue with authentication. A person creates a digital signature using a private key to encrypt the signature. At the same time, hash data is created and encrypted. The recipient uses the signer's public key to decrypt the signature. A digital signature can be used with any kind of message, whether or not it's encrypted, simply so the receiver can be sure of the sender's identity and that the message arrived intact. Digital signatures make it difficult for the signer to deny having signed something, as the digital signature is unique to both the document and the signer and it binds them together. This property is called nonrepudiation. The digital certificate is the electronic document that contains the digital signature of the issuing CA. It's what binds together a public key with an identity and can be used to verify that a public key belongs to a particular person or entity. Most modern email programs support the use of digital signatures and digital certificates, making it easy to sign any outgoing emails and validate digitally signed incoming messages. Digital signatures are also used extensively to provide proof of authenticity, data integrity and nonrepudiation of communications and transactions conducted over the internet.

Classes and types of digital signatures There are three different classes of digital signature certificates (DSCs) as follows: Class 1. This type of DSC can't be used for legal business documents, as they're validated based only on an email ID and username. Class 1 signatures provide a basic level of security and are used in environments with a low risk of data compromise.

Uses for digital signatures Digital signature tools and services are commonly used in contract-heavy industries, including the following: Government. The U.S. Government Publishing Office publishes electronic versions of budgets, public and private laws, and congressional bills with digital signatures. Governments worldwide use digital signatures for processing tax returns, verifying business-to-government transactions, ratifying laws and managing contracts. Most government entities must adhere to strict laws, regulations and standards when using digital signatures. Many governments and corporations also use smart cards to identify their citizens and employees. These are physical cards with an embedded chip that contains a digital signature that provides the cardholder access to an institution's systems or physical buildings.

Why use PKI or PGP with digital signatures? Digital signatures use the PKI standard and the Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) encryption program, as both reduce potential security issues that come with transmitting public keys. They validate that the sender's public key belongs to that individual and verify the sender's identity. PKI is a framework for services that generate, distribute, control and account for public key certificates. PGP is a variation of the PKI standard that uses symmetric key and public key cryptography, but it differs in how it binds public keys to user identities. PKI uses CAs to validate and bind a user identity with a digital certificate, whereas PGP uses a web of trust. Users of PGP choose whom they trust and which identities get vetted. PKI users defer to trusted CAs. The effectiveness of a digital signature's security is dependent on the strength of the private key security. Without PKI or PGP, it's impossible to prove someone's identity or revoke a compromised key, and it's easier for malicious actors to impersonate people.

What's the difference between a digital signature and an electronic signature? Though the two terms sound similar, digital signatures are different from electronic signatures. Digital signature is a technical term, defining the result of a cryptographic process or mathematical algorithm that can be used to authenticate a sequence of data. It's a type of electronic signature. The term electronic signature, or e-signature, is a legal term that's defined legislatively. For example, in the U.S., the E-Sign Act passed in 2000 defined e-signature as "an electronic sound, symbol or process attached to or logically associated with a contract or other record and executed or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record." E-signatures are also defined in the Electronic Signatures Directive, which the European Union (EU) passed in 1999 and repealed in 2016. It regarded them as equivalent to physical signatures. This act was replaced with electronic identification authentication and trust services, or eIDAS, which regulates e-signatures and transactions, as well as the embedding processes that ensure the safe conduct of online business. This means that a digital signature, which can be expressed digitally in electronic form and associated with the representation of a record, can be a type of e-signature. More generally, though, an e-signature can be as simple as a signature online, like the signer's name being entered in a web browser on a form. To be considered valid, e-signature schemes must include the following three things: A way to verify the identity of the entity signing it. A way to verify the signing entity intended to affirm the document being signed. A way to verify that the e-signature is associated with the signed document. A digital signature can, on its own, fulfill these requirements to serve as an e-signature: The public key of the digital signature is linked to the signing entity's electronic identification.

The digital signature can only be affixed by the holder of the public key's associated private key, which implies the entity intends to use it for the signature.

The digital signature only authenticates if the signed data -- for example, a document or representation of a document -- is unchanged. If a document is altered after being signed, the digital signature fails to authenticate. While authenticated digital signatures provide cryptographic proof a document was signed by the stated entity and that the document hasn't been altered, not all e-signatures provide the same guarantees. Learn how digital signatures and electronic signatures compare.

Digital signature security Security is the main benefit of using digital signatures. Security features and methods used in digital signatures include the following: PINs, passwords and codes. These are used to authenticate and verify a signer's identity and approve their signature. Email, username and password are the most common methods used.

Digital signature attacks Possible attacks on digital signatures include the following: Chosen-message attack. The attacker either obtains the victim's public key or tricks the victim into digitally signing a document they don't intend to sign.

The attacker either obtains the victim's public key or tricks the victim into digitally signing a document they don't intend to sign. Known-message attack. The attacker obtains messages the victim sent and a key that enables the attacker to forge the victim's signature on documents.

The attacker obtains messages the victim sent and a key that enables the attacker to forge the victim's signature on documents. Key-only attack. The attacker only has access to the victim's public key and can re-create the victim's signature to digitally sign documents or messages that the victim doesn't intend to sign.