What are the pros and cons of electronic signatures?

Organizations have used electronic signatures for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent move to a distributed work model have brought them further into the mainstream.

When making the move to e-signatures, organizations should follow industry standards and government regulations to ensure they meet validity requirements. After they identify the service they want, know the regulations to follow and all signees agree to use e-signatures, organizations must prove the signature's validity. Yet, before that process begins, organizations should weigh the pros and cons of e-signatures to understand what to expect with this technology.

Electronic vs. digital signatures Digital signatures are, by definition, electronic signatures. They differ in the security and nonrepudiation that transactions require. Digital signatures use cryptographic technology to validate the signer's identity and ensure the document wasn't changed, which e-signatures lack. Additionally, digital signatures have different levels of security based on the issuing certificate authority and the level of encryption provided. Most e-signatures include an image of a wet, or handwritten, signature, but that isn't required. More importantly, the service should comply with the legal standards established in the organization's region.

The pros of e-signatures While most people understand the convenience of electronic signatures, they may also overlook or take several aspects for granted. Benefits of e-signatures include the following: Accessible. Whether signees are across town or in another country, they can access e-signatures regardless of location.

Whether signees are across town or in another country, they can access e-signatures regardless of location. Secure. When correctly implemented, e-signatures are very secure. Several firms specialize in cloud-based e-signature services -- like DocuSign and HelloSign -- and many desktop tools, such as Adobe Acrobat, have embedded e-signature capabilities.

When correctly implemented, e-signatures are very secure. Several firms specialize in cloud-based e-signature services -- like DocuSign and HelloSign -- and many desktop tools, such as Adobe Acrobat, have embedded e-signature capabilities. Enable process automation. For many organizations, e-signatures are part of a streamlined digital process. As soon as teams collect signatures, the next step can begin automatically. Also, visibility into who has signed can help advance the process.

For many organizations, e-signatures are part of a streamlined digital process. As soon as teams collect signatures, the next step can begin automatically. Also, visibility into who has signed can help advance the process. Improved records management. Once signed, parties can save document copies locally in their own records. No one has to make copies or email finalized documents, so parties can readily reference and use them.

Once signed, parties can save document copies locally in their own records. No one has to make copies or email finalized documents, so parties can readily reference and use them. Fast. Above all, e-signatures are fast. When a party sends a document out, it alerts everyone at the same time, and they can sign quickly.

The cons of e-signatures Universal electronic signatures bring up a few challenges. Organizations may need backup plans if they can't overcome a challenge for a particularly critical transaction. May require advanced technology. Technology is not evenly distributed. While online tools can work, they do not address every scenario. Many transactions already involve an in-person component, so parties can collect a wet signature or share e-signature tools for fully remote transactions.

Technology is not evenly distributed. While online tools can work, they do not address every scenario. Many transactions already involve an in-person component, so parties can collect a wet signature or share e-signature tools for fully remote transactions. Trust. Many people do not trust technology, so organizations should accommodate wet signatures.

Many people do not trust technology, so organizations should accommodate wet signatures. Resistance to change. People can trust technology and still resist change, which is why wet signatures are still common. After many pandemic lockdowns ended, some organizations reverted to wet signatures as they sought to reestablish old processes.