How do electronic signatures vs. digital signatures differ?

Electronic and digital signature technologies sound similar, but they differ in several ways. A digital signature is a type of e-signature, suitable to securely do business in the digital age. All digital signatures are electronic, but not all electronic signatures are digital.

What is an electronic signature? An electronic signature mimics a wet signature, or any signature on a hard copy. E-signatures make electronic marks that indicate agreement with or acknowledgment of a contract's terms. Biometrics, such as retina scans and thumbprints, are also e-signatures. They have the same legal standing for identity, authenticity and nonrepudiation as handwritten signatures since the E-Sign Act went into effect in October 2000. Before the bill, telegraph and wire services provided e-signatures for business documents from 1845 until the 1980s, with the arrival of fax machines and PIN pads. Parties that send and receive documents make private arrangements -- rather than using digital technologies -- to certify senders' and receivers' identities and document integrity.

What is a digital signature? A digital signature digitizes an e-signature's legal standing and verification. Digital technologies, rather than private arrangements, certify senders' and receivers' identities and document integrity. Digitally signed documents create records of agreements and generate their own audit trails, so organizations can efficiently maintain, trace and verify digital signatures. All digital signatures are electronic, but not all electronic signatures are digital. Digital signatures rely on cryptographic technologies to ensure authentication, nonrepudiation and document integrity. They use a system of processes and messages to securely transmit data about parties' identities and document contents. These signatures rely on public keys, private keys and digital certificates -- though they may rely on blockchain technologies in the future. Additionally, digital signatures can easily integrate into business processes. In particular, e-commerce and digitized contracting, where transactions take place in completely digital forms, can benefit from digital signature technology.