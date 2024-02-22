What is the role of generative AI in enterprise search?

Enterprise search consists of two components: the search experience itself and the content curation that precedes it.

Enterprise search is the technology category for finding unstructured information within an organization. For example, users look for answers to job-related questions within their company's vetted information sources. Organizations, in turn, secure and manage these sources within content repositories. The more precisely users define their queries, the better results they get.

When organizations began to add AI capabilities to their search strategies, these processes became more streamlined. Now, generative AI promises to further streamline the connections between the two and potentially get users better answers to their questions.

How enterprise search works An enterprise search experience may include different facets for searching and suggest relevant categories to use. Depending on its design, the UI may list valid search criteria in a drop-down menu or recommend terms through text suggestions. Initially, users must include the relevant search terms and ensure they search in the correct system or place. Somebody within the company must define the schema and introduce the controlled vocabulary or taxonomy to gather content from disparate repositories. People must also tag content items with relevant terms, which complements metadata provided by the underlying OS, such as file names and dates last modified. Sometimes, this tagging occurs within the flow of everyday work. For example, office workers might fill out forms before filing documents that ask for relevant terms to include as tags.

Enterprise search after AI These processes existed before AI and remain relatively unchanged in the current digital environment. However, newer content technologies, including AI, seek to improve search results by inferring connections among words and phrases in documents stored in content repositories. For instance, AI could extract relevant words and phrases to automatically catalog documents. Semantic search, text sentiment analysis and similarity analysis can further present information based on predefined criteria. Notably, these technologies use algorithms to extract meaning from text by feeding them predefined relationships among terms. Tools like natural language processing, machine learning and graph algorithms were once promoted as AI-powered tools but are now regarded as mainstream technologies to build enterprise search experiences.