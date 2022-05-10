Are electronic signatures legally binding?

Electronic signatures eliminate the need to complete legal documents and contracts in person, improve efficiency and reduce paper waste. But people still question whether e-signatures are legally binding.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many nations into complete lockdown, business adoption of e-signature software surged. Organizations and government services had to restrict face-to-face interactions, which forced businesses that dealt with paper contracts and documents to resort to digital alternatives like e-signatures. None of this would be possible if e-signatures weren't legally binding.