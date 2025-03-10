What are the most common digital authentication methods?

Digital authentication is the process of verifying that users or devices are who or what they claim to be in order to enable access to sensitive applications, data and services. There are multiple ways to verify authenticity. Here's an outline of the most popular digital authentication methods in the enterprise today.

Unique passwords When most of us think of authentication, what typically comes to mind is a unique combination of username and password. In the enterprise, passwords remain the most common digital authentication method. Users or devices typically have their own username that is not secret. This username is combined with a unique and secret password known only by the users or devices to access company data, applications and services. While the unique password authentication method works, the number of passwords users must manage can make this approach burdensome. This is one reason why technologies such as single sign-on (SSO) have become so popular. With SSO, a single password will authenticate users and enable access to multiple assigned corporate services.

Biometric authentication It has become common for devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs to incorporate biometric technologies into their hardware for digital authentication purposes. Fingerprints and facial recognition are used most often; other biometric methods include hand geometry, retina and iris scans, voice recognition and signature-based analysis. While popular, biometrics raises privacy and security concerns that a business will need to work through. It's important to know both the pros and cons of biometric authentication.

Adaptive authentication This approach, which is related to risk-based authentication, enables a security team to set authentication policies to grant or deny access based on a long list of factors, including IP address, user role, location, device, sensitivity of the data being accessed and other risk factors. These context-based elements of adaptive authentication are the basis of the zero-trust model. With a zero-trust strategy, an organization sets its user and device authentication to strict minimums so that, as the name indicates, identity and access management systems trust no one by default. This rejection of the implicit trust concept requires a rigorous, almost continuous authentication -- in contrast to a one-time check at the security perimeter.

Behavioral authentication Behavioral biometric authentication can involve analyzing keystroke dynamics or mouse-use characteristics. To verify a user or machine, AI analyzes user data or a device's typical computing behavior. If that behavior veers outside predefined baselines, it triggers a lockdown of what that user or device is authorized to access.