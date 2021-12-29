What is a smart card?

A smart card is a physical card that has an embedded integrated chip that acts as a security token. Smart cards are typically the same size as a driver's license or credit card and can be made out of metal or plastic. They connect to a reader either by direct physical contact -- also known as chip and dip -- or through a short-range wireless connectivity standard such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) or near-field communication.

The chip on a smart card can be either a microcontroller or an embedded memory chip. Smart cards are designed to be tamper-resistant and use encryption to provide protection for in-memory information. Cards with microcontroller chips can perform on-card processing functions and manipulate information in the chip's memory.

Smart cards are used for a variety of applications but are most commonly used as credit cards and other payment cards. The payment card industry's support of smart cards for the Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) card standard has driven the distribution of smart cards. Smart cards capable of short-range wireless connectivity can be used for contactless payment systems. They can also be used as tokens for multifactor authentication (MFA).

International standards and specifications cover smart card technology. Some of those standards and specs are industry-specific applications. In the United States, smart card technology conforms to international standards -- International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 7816 and ISO/IEC 14443 -- backed by the Secure Technology Alliance.

The first mass use of smart cards was Télécarte, a telephone card for payment in French pay phones, launched in 1983. Smart cards are now ubiquitous and have largely replaced magnetic stripe -- also known as mag stripe -- card technology, which only has a capacity of 300 bytes of nonrewriteable memory and no processing capability.