What is a timing attack? A timing attack is a type of side-channel attack that exploits the amount of time a computer process runs to gain knowledge about or access a system. There are practical implementations of timing attacks against some encryption methods.

How do timing attacks work? Timing attacks measure how long a computer takes to perform a certain operation to gain knowledge about the data the system is working on. While there are many factors that can influence processing time, the attacker can take many measurements to determine an average time. Even partial knowledge of the data can make traditional brute-force attacks more effective. Statistical models and machine learning can take partial knowledge from a timing attack to reproduce the data. Some timing attacks exploit race conditions, where two things are happening simultaneously, and the outcome changes depending on which finishes first. The attacks exploited a race condition to access data that the attacker was not permitted to obtain. Timing attacks are difficult to implement but they can be exploited successfully. This is because they often target high-value data such as encryption keys, cryptography, passwords, or API keys. They often leave no trace on the compromised system so the attacker may have ample time to implement the attack.