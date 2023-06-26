How API gateways improve API security

APIs are a lucrative attack vector for cybercriminals and malicious hackers. In fact, API security vendor Salt Security found 4,845 unique API attackers operated in December 2022 -- a 400% increase from six months prior. To reduce the risk of an API-based security breach, the deployment, configuration and security of an API gateway must be an integral part of any security strategy.

Importance of APIs APIs stipulate how software applications interact with each other and are used extensively in microservices. Uber, Amazon, Spotify and most other major enterprises rely on a microservices architecture where self-contained microservices manage a specific element of a business activity. This approach significantly simplifies the development, deployment and maintenance of complex products and services by using APIs to interact with them. APIs enable development teams to design products that interact with a service without needing in-depth knowledge of how that service works. For example, the public Google Maps API lets anyone access more than 20 petabytes of data through a simple API request. While a request to find a restaurant's location may appear simple, validating it, collecting complex responses from multiple services -- map location, photos, reviews, directions, opening times, etc. -- and combining them into a single response is extremely complex. This is why enterprise APIs get deployed with API gateways, middleware that enable access to disparate services and data through a single API call and return a single unified response.

API gateway capabilities An API gateway is a software layer that acts as the sole interface between client requests handled by multiple back-end systems. It sends requests to the appropriate services using request routing, composition and protocol translation, and it then returns the requested data. API gateways also provide important admin and service functions, as well as security features. They improve performance, availability and scalability, while simplifying how different services connect and share data. API gateways also add an extra layer of protection because it prevents direct contact between clients and back-end services. The top admin and service benefits provided by an API gateway include the following: Routing. The API gateway routes incoming requests based on factors such as request path, headers and query parameters. Depending on the type of client and device, the gateway can route the request to device-specific APIs. Routing is also useful during blue/green and canary deployments to eradicate downtime when updating services.

Routing. The API gateway routes incoming requests based on factors such as request path, headers and query parameters. Depending on the type of client and device, the gateway can route the request to device-specific APIs. Routing is also useful during blue/green and canary deployments to eradicate downtime when updating services. Load balancing. An API gateway can efficiently distribute requests across multiple instances of a back-end service to improve scalability and availability and ensure users receive a consistent and reliable service.

Caching. A gateway can cache commonly requested data to improve the API performance so response times are faster and back-end services receive fewer repeat requests.

Security-specific features of an API gateway include the following: Security policy enforcement. Because APIs provide access to sensitive data and resources, they are a target for every type of attacker. API gateways, which manage all API traffic, are an excellent control point from which to enforce policies and rules such as authentication, authorization and access control that protect the underlying services.

DDoS protection. Control over the number of API calls within a specified time ensures back-end processing capacity never gets exceeded even if an attacker tries to flood the microservices with traffic. Having complete visibility into each request also enables the API gateway to detect brute-force attacks. Additionally, it can function as a circuit breaker to halt connections if requests are likely to fail due to problems with related services.

Monitoring. Because all requests go through the API gateway, it can collect data to provide analysis and insights into API traffic and service usage to help with security, error detection and maintenance.