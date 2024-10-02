API security maturity model to assess API security posture

As the number of APIs organizations use continues to grow, it becomes even more critical than ever to secure these bits of code that enable software to communicate. To do this, teams must review API use and security controls, which can be done using an API security maturity model.

"Organizations have so many APIs," said Colin Domoney, a security practitioner and author of Defending APIs: Uncover advanced defense techniques to craft secure application programming interfaces. "A decent-sized organization may have a dozen or so apps, but they may have hundreds of APIs. It's simply a scale problem."

Developers can easily create new APIs, but they don't always include security as part of the process, or they implement security incorrectly. This can lead to authentication, authorization and data leakage issues. Domoney said authorization remains the hardest challenge; determining whether users have access permissions is more difficult to solve.

A security maturity model enables organizations to evaluate their current API security protections and vulnerabilities to determine where they can make improvements. Vulnerable APIs have led to multiple high-profile breaches in recent years, including a 2023 T-Mobile breach that affected 37 million customers and an Optus breach in 2022.

In Defending APIs, Domoney covered API security fundamentals, common API vulnerabilities, and methods to attack and defend APIs. He also detailed an API security maturity model that he created while working at API security vendor 42Crunch.

An important part of using the maturity model is inventorying all APIs in use and determining their risk levels. For example, a hotel booking site should be most concerned with DoS attacks.

