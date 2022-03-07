Agile software development and DevOps practices help developers reduce development time frames, improve collaboration and innovation, and ensure scalability and reliability. One thing that hasn't always been addressed -- but is gaining increased attention -- is security in the software development lifecycle.

DevSecOps is the practice of shifting security left to involve security throughout the entire SDLC rather than right before -- or after -- deployment.

Due to its increasing importance, a number of DevSecOps certifications and trainings are available today. They are applicable to DevSecOps-specific jobs, such as DevSecOps engineers, managers, specialists and consultants, as well as software developers and engineers, security professionals, IT managers, auditors and other IT professionals.

These certifications can help professionals expand their knowledge of DevSecOps and further their careers in the space. Courses and trainings also enable candidates to explore their interests in a structured environment. Certifications are beneficial to organizations because their employees or job candidates must demonstrate they have the necessary skills and knowledge to collaborate and implement security-by-design practices to attain them.

Let's look at some of the top DevSecOps certifications and trainings.

1. DevOps Institute DevSecOps Foundation and 2. DevSecOps Practitioner DevOps Institute offers two DevSecOps certifications. Its DevSecOps Foundation course teaches candidates the basics of secure software development. The course, which has no prerequisites, focuses on the benefits of shifting security left, building strong relationships between developers and security teams, and implementing security by design without sacrificing SDLC speed and scalability. DevOps Institute's DevSecOps Practitioner is designed for candidates looking to advance their technical DevSecOps knowledge. This course offers advice on security best practices, methods and tools in the SDLC using real-life scenarios and case studies. Completion of the DevSecOps Foundation certification is recommended prior to pursuing the Practitioner certification. The DevSecOps Foundation and Practitioner multiple-choice exams are offered online. They each require a passing grade of 65%.

3. EXIN DevSecOps Manager EXIN's DevSecOps Manager is an advanced certification that covers DevOps and security management. This exam is designed for those pursuing a leadership or management role in DevOps or DevSecOps. This career path is best suited for professionals interested in integrating development, security and operations in the product lifecycle. Candidates must complete three exams to receive the certification: A foundation course: EXIN Agile Scrum EXIN Lean IT EXIN DevOps EXIN DevOps Professional EXIN Information Security Management (ISO/IEC 27001) Professional EXIN offers several exemptions and exam alternatives that can fulfill course requirements.

4. GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) The GCSA certification is designed for candidates looking to expand their knowledge on cloud security and DevSecOps best practices, including developers, engineers and security professionals. Topics covered include securing cloud services; using open source tools; and automating configuration management, continuous monitoring and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD). The GCSA exam, which has no prerequisites, is based on SANS Institute's five-day online or in-person SEC540: Cloud Security and DevSecOps Automation course. The program covers five areas of focus: DevOps Security Automation Cloud Infrastructure Security Cloud Security Operations Cloud Security as a Service Compliance as Code

5. GSDC Certified DevSecOps Engineer Certification Global Skill Development Council's (GSDC) Certified DevSecOps Engineer certification teaches recipients DevOps security best practices and how to use security as code in the SDLC. The exam is geared toward a number of professionals, including security practitioners, software engineers, IT managers, compliance teams and managed service providers. Candidates should have a basic understanding of DevOps and coding before attempting this certification. The DevSecOps Engineer certification syllabus is divided into six sections: Introduction Overview of modern application development Overview of containerization Overview of information security Overview of cloud computing and infrastructure as code Overview of CI/CD