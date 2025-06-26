How to perform an in-place upgrade to Windows 11

Upgrading to a new Windows version can be difficult in even the best of circumstances, so organizations will look for ways to simplify this process.

Many organizations create their own golden image for Windows upgrades, which contains the OS and potentially even some preinstalled applications. However, this process requires a customized answer file to address Windows setup and a tool such as Configuration Manager to deploy the image across the organization.

Fortunately, Windows upgrades don't necessarily have to be so complex. Rather than building a golden image and using it to automate the upgrade, IT can perform an in-place upgrade instead.

Windows 11 in-place upgrade prerequisites and licensing As a Windows administrator, it's important to make sure that you have the necessary licenses for the PCs before you perform an in-place upgrade. You will also need to make sure that the PCs you are upgrading meet the Windows 11 hardware requirements. For the most part, Windows 11's hardware requirements are similar to those of Windows 10. However, Windows 11 does require that the PC be equipped with a TPM 2.0 chip. Nearly all the computers manufactured in the last few years meet this requirement, but it's still important to check. You'll also want to make sure that your Windows 11 upgrade aligns with the edition of Windows 10 you are currently using. For example, if you are currently using Windows 10 Pro, then you will need to make sure that you have purchased licenses for Windows 11 Pro. Difference between in-place upgrade and golden image upgrade The main difference between these two methods -- aside from the complexity -- is that a golden image deployment results in a clean installation. The upgrade process formats the PC's hard disk, then installs the OS and the applications from scratch. Conversely, an in-place upgrade upgrades the OS that is already in place. The upgrade process attempts to preserve any existing settings, customizations, applications and data on the PC, though it's still a good idea to make a backup. The main disadvantage to performing an in-place upgrade is that any existing PC problems will most likely still exist or get worse after the upgrade. Conversely, a golden image deployment wipes everything clean, so existing problems should go away unless they are hardware related. The primary advantage to performing an in-place upgrade is that the upgrade process tries to maintain settings, applications and data. The upgrade process is far less complex.

Performing a Windows 11 in-place upgrade with a script If your Windows 10 machines are domain joined, you can use a script to upgrade the OS to Windows 11. The script's contents will vary slightly from one organization to the next because you will typically have to map a path to the Windows 11 installation media. However, this command will work across a wide variety of environments (Figure 1). setup.exe /auto upgrade /quiet /noreboot /dynamicupdate disable /eula accept Figure 1. The Windows Command Prompt with the upgrade script in place. You'll need to execute this command from the location where the Windows 11 Setup.exe file resides. There will not be a visible indication on the Windows 10 PC's screen that an upgrade is taking place. In fact, the computer will not even reboot itself. However, the next time that the user reboots their PC, they will see a message indicating that an update is being installed, and when the process completes, the PC should be running Windows 11. Of course, you will need a method to deploy the script to the client PCs. One popular option involves creating a startup script and then calling the startup script from the Group Policy. For this, your computers will need to be domain joined. You can find the Startup Script option in the Group Policy Editor at Computer Configuration > Policies > Windows Settings > Scripts (Startup / Shutdown) (Figure 2). Figure 2. The Group Policy to perform a startup in relation to the Windows upgrade.