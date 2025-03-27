How to optimize Windows Update for Business policies

The move to cloud-native endpoint management has a significant effect on numerous management aspects of Windows devices, including managing Windows Update.

IT administrators have to rely on the Windows Update services to keep their organization's devices up to date with the latest security updates and Windows features. To assist IT administrators with controls, Microsoft introduced the free Windows Update for Business.

IT administrators can use Group Policy or MDM policies to configure the different Windows Update for Business settings that can be used to control the update policies of Windows devices. That provides organizations with more control over the security updates and Windows features that are available for their devices. But IT needs to know which policies to apply to which desktops.

What is the best approach for managing monthly updates? When admins service Windows devices, the best approach is to use servicing rings -- also known as update rings. IT can use servicing rings to provide access to the latest security updates and Windows features in a controlled manner. It provides organizations with control over many aspects of the update process. Servicing rings function by grouping Windows devices, and each servicing ring contains its own update cadence and policy targeted at a specific group of Windows devices. The key part of that is the update deferral and installation deadline configuration. Admins can use those configurations to determine when Windows devices will receive the latest updates and when those devices will install the updates. That provides IT administrators with the tools to gradually introduce the latest updates within the organization and prioritize stability where it is needed most. By using multiple servicing rings, IT administrators can group the devices within the organization into different update waves. That allows the organization to first run pilot and test groups of Windows devices with the latest updates. If something breaks, the IT administrator can still hit the figurative pause button to prevent the whole organization from receiving the breaking updates. That provides the IT administrator with the required tool set to gradually introduce the latest updates within the organization without causing too much downtime. Servicing rings are the minimal requirement for every IT administrator to introduce the latest security and feature updates and make sure that the Windows devices within the organization are up to date.