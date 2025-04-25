10 troubleshooting steps for when Windows Update is frozen

Windows Update is critical for enterprises because it delivers the latest versions of Windows OSes to ensure stability and security, so when there are issues with Windows Update, the entire desktop suffers.

Trying to resolve these issues often represents a complex and time-consuming effort that can challenge even the most experienced desktop administrator and lead to unstable OSes that are susceptible to various cyberattack vectors.

Windows admins are more effective at troubleshooting if they follow a specific process to rule out issues one at a time and find the most efficient route to resolving the issue.

10 steps to troubleshoot Windows Update when it freezes

A wide range of factors can contribute to Windows Update freezing and not working, making it difficult for administrators to troubleshoot and resolve these issues. Administrators might even be uncertain about where to start the troubleshooting effort.

While this list provides a strong foundation for Windows Update troubleshooting, administrators should proactively tweak and adjust their own versions of a troubleshooting flow chart. This way, as a Windows administrator, you can ensure you process caters to your organization and use cases.

1. Start with the universal troubleshooting steps

Before you try more advanced troubleshooting methods to address Windows Update being frozen, you should begin with the basics. First, ensure that the user's computer has a stable and reliable internet connection. Ensure that computer can access the appropriate update servers, if this is applicable.

If connectivity is not an issue, you should restart the computer. This alone might be enough to resolve a temporary issue or to complete an update that was in progress. You might need to do a hard reboot, depending on how the computer is behaving. After you restart the computer, try running Windows Update again.

A reboot followed by a new attempt to run Windows Update is something you should do throughout the troubleshooting process as you try individual steps.

2. Run Windows Update Troubleshooter

Windows 10 and Windows 11 currently come with Windows Update Troubleshooter, which can sometimes help identify and resolve Windows Update issues. To access the troubleshooter, launch the Settings app, and go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters. Locate the Windows Update listing, and click the associated Run button. If the troubleshooter doesn't resolve all the issues the first time around, try running it again.

Microsoft has indicated that Windows Update Troubleshooter will eventually be retired. Microsoft has already retried other built-in troubleshooters and replaced them with the Get Help troubleshooting platform. Windows Update will eventually be rolled into that platform as well.

The current Windows Update Troubleshooter even includes a link to further information about the built-in troubleshooters. Although the information includes a listing for Windows Update, the listing states only that a link will be coming soon.

The information you find online can help define your troubleshooting strategy, while reducing your amount of effort.

3. Research relevant update issues

When troubleshooting update issues, you can often benefit from doing a little homework before taking more advanced steps. The information you find online can help define your troubleshooting strategy, while reducing your amount of effort. To this end, you should check with Microsoft and other resources to determine whether there are any known issues with a particular update or if other people have run into a similar problem.

If you were able to capture any error numbers or messages from the user's computer, make certain to include those when searching for information. You might also check with the computer's manufacturer or, if Windows is running in a VM, the hypervisor vendor. When conducting your research, be sure to take into account the user's operating environment, such as the Windows build, e.g., 23H2 or 24H2; system architecture, e.g., x64 or Arm64; or hypervisor product, e.g., VMware or Parallels Desktop.

4. Check the user's system

If you still haven't resolved the update issue, you should start digging deeper into the user's computer to determine whether there are any underlying problems within the system. To this end, you should try one or more of the following:

Ensure that the desktop has enough disk storage to handle updates.

Verify that other system resources are not in some way preventing the updates from installing, such as inadequate memory or processing resources.

Check for hardware issues that might be preventing the updates, such as a faulty network adapter or failing solid-state drive.

Disconnect peripheral hardware that is not essential to your immediate operations.

Check for software conflicts that might be interfering with the updating process.

Temporarily remove third-party security software.

Ensure that the system's device drivers and BIOS are up to date.

Verify that the system's date and time settings are correct.

Verify that Windows is properly activated.

You can also try a clean restart, which reboots Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs. A clean restart is similar to Safe Mode, except that it gives you more control over the environment. To perform a clean restart, disable all non-Microsoft services and startup programs that are currently enabled. A clean startup can sometimes help you troubleshoot issues, such as whether a background program is interfering with another program.

5. Run health checks on user's computer

In conjunction with the previous step, you can also use command-line utilities and other tools to get at the heart of a Windows Update issue. For example, the following tools are often used to troubleshoot update problems:

Deployment Image Servicing and Management ( DISM ). A command prompt utility that restores and repairs system files. The utility works well alongside the SFC utility. When running DISM, Microsoft recommends that you use the following command: dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth .

A command prompt utility that restores and repairs system files. The utility works well alongside the SFC utility. When running DISM, Microsoft recommends that you use the following command: . System File Checker (SFC). A command prompt utility that scans the system files and restores corrupted or missing files. When running the utility, Microsoft recommends that you use the following command: sfc /scannow .

A command prompt utility that scans the system files and restores corrupted or missing files. When running the utility, Microsoft recommends that you use the following command: . Check Disk (chkdsk). A command prompt utility that checks a volume's file system and file system metadata for logical and physical errors. When you call the command, include the /f option to automatically repair the disk and include the target drive, as in chkdsk /f C: .

A command prompt utility that checks a volume's file system and file system metadata for logical and physical errors. When you call the command, include the option to automatically repair the disk and include the target drive, as in . PC Health Check. A Windows application that lets you view information about the system's health. When troubleshooting Windows Update, you can use the tool to determine whether the computer is up to date or needs attention.

When running a tool, carefully review the returned information for clues into potential problems.

6. Review the system's update settings

If nothing you've done so far has helped to resolve your issue, you should start homing in on the computer's update settings. To this end, you should try the following:

Check whether there are any pending updates in Windows Update. For example, an update might be waiting for a system reboot. You can access Windows Update through the Settings app.

Verify that the Windows Update settings are correct.

Verify that the Windows Update settings in Group Policy and Registry are correct.

If necessary, install the most recent servicing stack update for the specific Windows version. In some cases, a servicing stack update is released out of band to address an issue with a cumulative update.

Stop and then restart the Windows Update service.

Reset the Windows Update components. To reset the components, stop the bits and wuauserv services, rename the %systemroot%\softwaredistribution and %systemroot%\system32\catroot2 directories, and then restart the two services. You then need to restart the computer.

Another option is to review the Windows Update logs. You can find the logs in the following locations:

%systemroot%\Logs\WindowsUpdate\.

%systemroot%\Logs\CBS\.

C:\ProgramData\USOShared\Logs\.

You can also try to use the wushowhide.diagcab tool to show or hide updates. The tool lets you control which updates are downloaded and installed more precisely. In this way, you might be able to determine whether a specific update is causing the problem and then use this information to better focus your troubleshooting efforts.

7. Manually install the update

Next, you can try to download and install the update manually. You can download updates from Microsoft Update Catalog, where you can search for specific updates. The simplest way to search the catalog is by knowledge base (KB) number. However, if you don't know the KB number, you can search by attributes, such as the OS build or update classification.

8. Troubleshoot the enterprise management system

Problems with Windows updates are not always a client-side issue. In some cases, they might originate within the larger update infrastructure, which is more likely the case if multiple clients are experiencing this issue. For this reason, you might need to carry out troubleshooting efforts, such as the following:

Check the network to determine whether there are any active connectivity issues.

Verify that there are no hardware or software issues with the Windows Server Update Services servers.

Check that the Group Policy settings related to Windows Update are configured correctly for the client computers.

If your organization is using a MDM platform, such as Microsoft Intune, ensure that the Windows Update settings are properly configured.

These are not necessarily the only steps you need to perform if you suspect a server-side issue, but they can help point you in the right direction. You might be able to narrow down the focus of your troubleshooting efforts by first identifying which client computers are impacted and where those computers are located.

9. Roll back the system

A recent update could be causing your Windows Update to freeze, so you can attempt to uninstall the update. To do so, launch the Settings app, and go to Windows Update > Update history > Uninstall updates. In the list of recent updates, click the Uninstall button associated with the suspected update. Note that you can uninstall only certain updates.

If you cannot uninstall an update and still want to roll back the computer, you can try to use System Restore to return the computer to the state it was in before the user began encountering problems with Windows Update. However, you can use this option only if restore points already exist. If such a point exists, open the Settings app, go to System > About and click System protection. This launches the System Properties dialog box, with the System Protection tab selected. Click System Restore, and follow the screen prompts to restore the system to an earlier restore point.

10. Reset or reinstall the operating system

When all else fails, you might need to take more drastic measures by either resetting the OS or reinstalling it. Resetting the OS restores the Windows environment to its original configuration. When you reset the computer, you can choose from one of the following two options:

Keep my files. Windows removes all apps and settings but retains the user's personal files. Remove everything. Windows removes all personal apps, files and settings.

To reset the computer, launch the Settings app, and go to System > Recovery. Locate the Reset this PC listing, click the associated Reset PC button and follow the screen prompts. In some cases, you might need to use Safe Mode to reset the computer.

If resetting the PC doesn't work, it could be time to perform a clean Windows installation. The exact process you use depends on how your organization typically sets up its Windows computers. Whatever the approach, this will likely be the last step you want to try, although there comes a point when a clean installation might be the most expedient way to resolve the update issue.

Robert Sheldon is a freelance technology writer. He has written numerous books, articles and training materials on a wide range of topics, including big data, generative AI, 5D memory crystals, the dark web and the 11th dimension.