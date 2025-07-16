How platform-based networking enables network management

Distributed IT environments, multi-cloud, edge deployments and AI integrations all have one thing in common: They require secure and flexible network architectures that scale quickly and deliver low latencies. Enter platform-based networking, an outgrowth of the platformization initiative reshaping cybersecurity. In a nutshell, platform-based networking enables users to oversee software, policy, telemetry data, open APIs and automation all through a single point of control.

The concept is rapidly gaining traction. According to a 2024 Cisco survey on networking trends, more than 72% of networking professionals intend to roll out some form of platform-based networking within the next two years.

A platform approach lets organizations tap into intelligence to improve network response times, reinforce cybersecurity and reduce costs. The strategy reflects the industry's shift toward creating sophisticated, secure and flexible networks and highlights the highly complex interplay within today's IT environments.

The goal is straightforward: enhance operational efficiency and deliver quality digital experiences, while reducing costs and the IT burden. Let's examine platform-based networking and the advantages it offers, as well as review some of the methodology's benefits and challenges.

What is platform-based networking? Organizations trying to capitalize on digital innovation must first deal with the limitations of their legacy networks, among them siloed data storage, disparate single-use tools and IT skill set hurdles. Moreover, the technical challenge of integrating diverse networks -- WANs, virtual LANs, edge, multi-cloud, etc. -- with security processes requires significant IT resources and Capex. Modularity is a foundational principle in platform-based networking. To that end, organizations can do the following: scale with control, customize platform capabilities, add new services as they expand and simplify network maintenance. Modularity is a foundational principle in platform-based networking. To that end, organizations can do the following: Scale with control.

Customize platform capabilities.

Add new services as they expand.

Simplify network maintenance. Administrators can, for example, orchestrate management workflows to facilitate network change processes, perform incident tracking and meet compliance regulations. One vendor, a company in the energy industry, reported that its platform-based approach let it connect network switches with environmental monitoring to respond quickly to infrastructure problems, improve network uptime and ensure availability. Platform-based networking's support of open APIs lets companies interconnect a variety of business and IT software, data storage, network domains and users. Instead of juggling multiple network management systems and single-purpose tools, API-driven integrations enable network teams to adopt new capabilities -- among them AI, IoT, software-defined WAN and 5G -- while lowering costs. Open APIs also give developers global access and abstractions they need to build their own programmable and next-generation networks.