DevOps skills are in high demand, and DevOps engineers command excellent salaries. But before you can land a DevOps job, you need the necessary expertise and skills.

DevOps certifications and training programs can get you on the road to a rewarding DevOps career. These offerings can help you learn and demonstrate DevOps expertise regardless of your background.

There are plenty of opportunities for DevOps certifications and training courses that are easy to access. Here are some of the free programs.

What is DevOps? At its core, DevOps is a methodology that changes the traditional development process to emphasize greater collaboration between IT engineers and developers. The goal of DevOps is to accelerate the pace of development and eliminate the functional silos that traditionally separated IT teams from development teams and made it difficult for them to communicate or reinforce each other's efforts. DevOps is a philosophy rather than a rigid set of tools and practices. However, a variety of technologies and methodologies enable or enhance DevOps processes. They include techniques such as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), which means implementing and pushing out application updates quickly and continuously.

12 DevOps KPIs you should track to gauge improvement Compare GitOps vs. DevOps for modern app deployments Download 1 Download this entire guide for FREE now! They also extend to the use of tools, such as Git, to perform source control, making heavy use of cloud computing to build software environments that are more flexible and scalable. Automated configuration management tools are also used to speed software deployment and environment provisioning. DevOps also changes the method by which applications are developed. In times past, much of the development work was done before bug chasing began, which is known as the Waterfall method. This method has proven to be cumbersome and inefficient because bugs can be much harder to track down in an application with 100,000 lines of code. DevOps therefore uses a method of development known as Agile which introduces testing right from the start of development. Rather than build an application all at once, a small, basic portion of the application that can run or be executed is developed and rigorously tested. Once it is tested, new features, functions or portions of the application are added. It is then tested. The process repeats over and over -- code, then test. This helps find bugs early in the development process when the codebase is relatively small, or bugs can be found when they are newly added and developers know where to look. When an organization adopts a DevOps approach, IT engineers and developers work closely together to determine what software is developed, how it's deployed, and how problems arising after deployment get resolved and inform the next development cycle.

Why is DevOps important? By streamlining software delivery processes and removing the friction between development and IT teams, DevOps unlocks benefits for businesses and their customers. Examples include the following: Application updates are faster and less expensive to implement within a CI/CD pipeline. This lets organizations react more quickly to changes in the market and deliver cutting-edge features to users on a regular basis.

Automation tools that DevOps teams frequently use help to reduce costs while increasing the reusability and repeatability of configurations and environments, which helps businesses scale.

DevOps practices enhance security by standardizing software delivery practices, which reduces the risk of oversights that lead to security vulnerabilities. Engineers also benefit from DevOps. Because the DevOps concept strongly encourages automation, working as a DevOps engineer means spending less time on tedious work -- such as manually configuring a server or deploying an application release -- and more time performing tasks that are more creative and original, such as planning updates to an application architecture or evaluating a new cloud service. DevOps can also make the lives of engineers easier by making it faster and simpler to fix problems. If there is a problematic release, engineers can fix it quickly by pushing an update out through their CI/CD pipeline. Through automation and Agile development processes, the software development lifecycle is shortened, hastening its delivery to market and reducing costs at the same time. By automating testing and monitoring, DevOps can help identify and fix bugs early in the development process. And by breaking down silos between development and operations teams, organizations can respond more quickly to changes in the market or customer needs. By gaining DevOps skills, engineers can increase their value to businesses while, at the same time, positioning themselves for jobs that are more enjoyable.

DevOps certifications worth having When you set out to take a DevOps course or gain a DevOps certification, you'll notice that they fall into these three main categories: Introductory courses and certifications. These focus on DevOps basics.

These focus on DevOps basics. Advanced courses and certifications. These cater to more sophisticated types of DevOps skills and tools but do not focus on a single platform or company.

These cater to more sophisticated types of DevOps skills and tools but do not focus on a single platform or company. Courses and certifications tied to practicing DevOps in a specific context. Examples of these types of courses include using a particular public cloud or a specific container orchestration platform. Your goals will help you decide which type of certification or course to pursue. If you are totally new to DevOps and don't know where to start, you'll get the greatest benefit with an introductory course or certification. These will help you demonstrate to management that you can work in a DevOps environment even if you have not yet acquired expertise with specific DevOps-related tools the organization uses. If you are already familiar with DevOps but want to sharpen your skills, an advanced general-purpose DevOps training course or certification is a good alternative. This approach is useful if you already work in DevOps but want to position yourself for a promotion to a role such as lead DevOps engineer. Finally, if your company uses a specific DevOps tool set, consider a DevOps course or certification that is tailored to the platforms or tools within it. A variety of DevOps courses and certifications are available for the major public cloud platforms as well as for popular DevOps-oriented tools, such as Jenkins and Kubernetes.

How to prepare for a DevOps certification There's no rigid set of prerequisites for gaining a DevOps certification. Although many candidates have academic credentials in application development or IT and may also have practical experience in these fields, most certification programs allow anyone to participate regardless of their background. The resources you need to prepare for a DevOps certification are also readily available. If it's a certification offered by a cloud provider or tool vendor, read through the company's white papers and technical resources to understand how the company approaches DevOps and which best practices it recommends. For general-purpose certifications, follow the latest news and conversations about DevOps to keep yourself up to date with current trends, tools and methodologies.