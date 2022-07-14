SecOps vs. CloudSecOps: What does a CloudSecOps team do?

Cybersecurity operations have evolved and matured over the past few years. The core functions of security operations, or SecOps, include endpoint and network incident detection, correlation of event data, and response and forensics work.

The rapid shift to the cloud, however, has brought even more changes to SecOps. In fact, we even have an emerging buzzword: CloudSecOps.

What is the difference between CloudSecOps vs. traditional SecOps? Let's start with definitions. SecOps is a combination of security and IT operations staff who monitor and assess risk and protect corporate assets. CloudSecOps is an evolution of SecOps that focuses on building controls, implementing monitoring and enacting security response activities in cloud environments. It's important to highlight three key differences between CloudSecOps and SecOps: CloudSecOps requires full integration with DevOps and cloud engineering. Security teams need to work alongside cloud operations teams to ensure controls are embedded in deployment practices. Governance practices may require changes, too. Senior stakeholders need to reorganize to accommodate more consistent and continual integration across teams and disciplines. Security needs to be more focused on cloud-specific topics and categories, such as identity management and other software-defined infrastructure controls. Many of these are cloud-native and specific to one or more cloud service provider environments -- for example, security group network access controls in AWS or network security group access controls in Azure. CloudSecOps needs to define and configure background controls in cloud environments. Known as guardrails, these are intended to continuously operate and ensure unacceptable or unexpected actions are detected and shut down. This requires in-depth knowledge and understanding of cloud service environments and how they operate, as well as configuration and management of the cloud guardrail services specifically -- for example, Amazon GuardDuty, Azure Monitor or Google Cloud Security Command Center.